It happened this week in Cranbrook” 1909

Week of Oct. 28 – Nov. 3: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

Common sense … “The Searchlight,” or a more appropriate name would be “the Blind Pig Advocate,” made its initial appearance on the streets of Cranbrook last Friday evening.

The “Sheet” is true to the name of its editor “The Fanatic.” Webster describes a “Fanatic” as one who indulges in wild and extravagant notions. A bigot.

The sole object of the “publication” is, apparently, the annihilation of the “Liquor Traffic”.

This “Champion of Prohibition and High Cockalorum of the Dyspeptic Brigade,” discusses the question of “Local Option” with the prejudice and morbid sentiments of a “Neal Dow.”

PROHIBITION is a great economic question that anneals with potential urgency to the MATERIAL, the INDUSTRIAL and MORAL good of the Nation and the happiness of our people. And surely you will agree that any question of such deep significance is deserving of being considered and discussed by all the laws of REASON and COMMON SENSE, rather than by PASSION and PREJUDICE and SENTIMENT?

A narrow escape … The nine-year-old daughter of E. H. Reed, of the Herald staff, had a narrow escape from being burned to death last Monday, shortly after 1 o’clock.

Some rubbish was being burned, and with two or three more roommates the little girl got a tin and made a fire in it from the larger one. They ran about feathering small pieces of wood for fuel, and in turning round to pick up a piece to put in the tin, the back of her dress caught fire, and in a moment she was a mass of flame.

Fortunately Mr. A. B. Grace (Prospector), and Mrs. Grace had seen the burst of flame, and rushed to her aid. Mrs. Grace poured water over the girl’s head and saved her face and hair, while Mr. Grace succeeded in tearing off the burning clothes, getting his hands badly burnt in doing so. All that was left of the clothing were stockings and boots.

Dr. Connolly was telephoned for and was quickly in attendance, the little sufferer’s burns were dressed and she was taken home. She was burnt back and front from her knees to the waist, and but for the promptness of Mr. and Mrs. Grace, would undoubtedly have been fatally burned.

Frank news … A young couple out in Coleman, Alberta, became the proud parents of a little girl the other day. They wanted to weigh the youngster as soon as she was dressed, but had no scales. Just then the ice man came along and they borrowed his scales. To their surprise the little one weighed forty-four pounds.

Laying the corner stone … The corner stone of the new Masonic temple was laid last Monday morning between 11 and 1 o’clock, and aside from members of the order present from various points in the district, M.W.P.G.M., J. H. Schofield, Acting Grand Master, M.P.P., and A. S. Goodeve, M.P., Acting Deputy Grand Master, were in charge of the ceremonies. The procession was formed at 11.30 a.m. headed by the Cranbrook band, and marched to the site of the new temple, where a very impressive ceremony was performed by M. W. Bro. Schofield and his assistant W. Bro. A. S. Goodeve. The foundation stone was lowered into its resting place after the following contents were placed in the casket: The “Moyie Leader,” dated April 1898, and October, 1909. Grand Lodge proceedings, 1909. The “Prospector,” dated July 1895, and October, 1909. The “Cranbrook Herald” dated October 21, 1909; Silver coins of Edward VII, By-Laws and Constitution. After the conclusion of the ceremony, the procession marched back to the lodge room, where the Grand Lodge was closed in form. A very hearty vote of thanks was tendered to W. Bros. Schofields and Goodeve for their kindness in coming over to perform this important function.

An early blaze … Fire brigade respond quick­ly—has fatal ending. At 7.15 on Friday morning the fire brigade responded to an alarm caused by a fire in a shack on Cranbrook Street, occupied by Mr. Devitt, and owned by A. McCowan. The fire laddies were quickly on the scene, the fire being extinguished with but little damage. The fire had a fatal ending, Mr. Devitt, the occupant, dropped dead from heart failure, caused by undue excitement immediately after the fire was extinguished.

Improvement in water system … The fire brigade was out Thursday on their regular weekly practice. Six lines of hose were laid, and it was found that there was an ample sup­ply of water for eight or ten streams. The water pressure on the mains was 105 pounds. Since the new system has been connected property owners are satisfied with the improvements made, and when the improvements contemplated are made Cranbrook will have a water system second to none in British Columbia.

The gymnasium … The Gymnasium will be open on Monday night next at eight. The floor will be open for boys under fifteen from 7 till 8.30 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only. Tick­ets one dollar. No boy can be allow­ed the use of the floor without hav­ing purchased a ticket and the tick­ets are not transferable. Friday evenings will be kept exclusively for ladies. Tickets one dol­lar. Dr. Connolly will form a class for physical drill and exercise. Men’s tickets $2.50 for the season, November 1st to March 31st. The building will open at seven and close at ten. Papers and games will be on the table and a very pleasant even­ing can be spent by all who join the Gym this winter. Last year some of the outfit was destroyed by lads who should have known better. Any boy or member found injuring the appar­atus or the building will be immed­iately dealt with. Lads who are not prepared to keep the rule concerning leaving the floor at 8.30; need not apply for membership tickets.

Planned rink … The Skating Rink Association purchased on Thursday two lots near the School house, on which they will er­ect a modern and up-to-date rink.

Open for visits … Mrs. R. S. Jarrett will be “At Home” on Armstrong avenue, for the first time since her marriage on Thursday afternoon, November 4th, from 3 to 6 o’clock, after which she will receive the second Thursday of each month.

Them’s the breaks … Neil McCrimmon had the misfortune to break his leg on Saturday last, and is now at the St. Eugene hospit­al. Mr. McCrimmon had just recov­ered from a similar misfortune which happened early in the summer.

