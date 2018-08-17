It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

The Week of August 12th – 18th

Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

Booklet … “South East Kootenay and Cranbrook, British Columbia”, is the title of an interesting booklet compiled and issued under the auspices of the Cranbrook Board of Trade. The booklet gives a great deal of information about South East Kootenay and Cranbrook, and will be of great value not only to those now resident in that district but to those intending settlers who are always eager to secure every available bit of literature about a new place or town. The information has been carefully prepared and in many ways is quite exhaustive and convincing. It is well printed and comes from the presses of “The Herald,” Cranbrook.

Fort Steele, Aug. 11 … A conflagration which threatened to wipe out the entire remaining portion of the business area of this city broke out shortly after 4 o’clock this morning. Flames were seen issuing from a block of untenanted buildings on Riverside Avenue, by one Jack Smith, an old time lumberman in the district, who immediately gave the alarm by ringing the fire bell, which brought the citizens from their beds with the thought that the Kootenay Central railway had suddenly come upon them in the night. Smoke or steam was soon observed to be coming from the Kershaw store, across the street, and from the Geary barn, situate in the lane at the back, and danger of ignition from the heat was soon realized, particularly in the latter case, as in the event of the barn catching fire, the adjoining buildings, including the Doyle stables and outhouses and the Windsor hotel could not have escaped destruction, and the damage thereby would have been considerable. All the efforts of the Fort Steele fire brigade were soon concentrated on these two points, and, with a pressure of at least five pounds to the square inch, danger from this direction was soon overcome and damage to property, running into several figures, thereby averted. It is supposed that someone, more or less, under the influence, creeping into these buildings for a short repose, while lighting his pipe, carelessly threw the match aside and caused the outbreak. This city certainly, for a second time, came very near a total eclipse.

Fernie, Aug. 11 … The Great Northern station was broken into by burglars during the early hours of this morning, who stole some $235 in cash and checks and got away with their booty. The theft was evidently the act of expert cracksmen who broke open the safe with nitroglycerine. The sum taken consisted of $32 in silver coinage and over $200 in checks and currency contained in an express package. At 3 a.m., when a freight train passed through going north, the office was undisturbed and it was only when Baggage man West went to open up at 7 a.m. that the burglary was discovered. The city police were at once notified and are at present investigating. No trace of the thieves has as yet been discovered.

Thoughtful thief … On Thursday night of last week a thief, or a philanthropist, broke into the C.P.R. freight office on a mis­sion of give and take. He was a most peculiar night-hawk. He open­ed the cash drawer and threw it on the floor. There was nothing of value in it. He took Mr. Heading’s typewriter, carried it out of the building and threw it off the end of the platform, where it was found on Friday morning. But this burglar was nothing if not eccentric. He didn’t want any cinch game. With him it was a matter of fair ex­change. He left behind a fine gold-headed umbrella and a pair of solid gold cuff links and a bottle of pills. They were nerve pills. Of course these articles didn’t cost him anything. The cuff links and umbrella came from the home of J. Telfer. The former were the property of Chief Sampson and the latter belonged to Mrs. Teller. A social had been held at Mrs. Telfer’s that evening and it is probable that the thief had paid a visit there before calling at the freight office. The police are working on the case.

400 Acres … situated 3 miles south of Fort Steele, over 200 acres entirely cleared and under cultivation and every foot of it under irrigation with a flume running across the place; water is supplied by two creeks which are on the place having a large flow. The other 200 acres not cleared but can be easily cleared as stumps are not thick. Fine water for domestic use. This is all good agricultural land; the soil is rich, as is proven by the large yield of all crops on this place. Potatoes on this place yield 10 tons per acre. This is the best buy in East Kootenay to-day. 100 tons of timothy hay, one team of horses, set of double harness; wagon and mower go with this place at $ 8,000.

Leo the lion … One of the most interesting acquisitions to Andy Good’s famous menagerie at Crows Nest, is Leo, a young mountain lion, whose capture was effected by Mr. Good, after stalking him for eight hours through the mountain fastness. Leo prac­tised every manoeuver known to his ilk, but Andy managed to get him into a blind cut on Sheep Mountain, and then the battle royal com­menced. The lacerated hands and rent garments of Mr. Good were striking evidence of the battle be­tween man and beast. When Mr. Good finally succeeded in roping Leo, the lion was completely exhausted. Packing him on his shoulder, Mr. Good brought him home, and placed him on the verandah of the hotel. He said to Johnny, the keeper of the zoo, “Here’s a new chap for you to work on. Don’t forget he is in ex­cellent condition to give you a les­son in mastication.” Leo is now roaming in the corral, pondering, I presume, upon the inconveniences of incarceration.

Great days ahead … When the city takes over the water works and starts the improvements contemplated, there will be an assurance of a sufficient water supply at all times and the necessary pressure to protect the homes of the people and the business portion of the town.

On Baker Hill … A. McGowan has purchased the property of Harrie Pettet, and will remove to that place in the course of a few days. Mr. McCowan believes in the promotion of the interests of Baker Hill, and will do all in his power to advance the interests of the people of that section.

Wilfred Laurier … There is a probability that Sir Wilfrid Laurier will pass through Cranbrook during the next few weeks. If this is so it is up to the people of this city to do something in his honor. When Mr. Borden was here there was no question of politics, but on the contrary the majority was anxious to give him a royal welcome. Let us get together and show that we are the right kind of people.

Bank of Commerce … The Canadian Bank of Commerce has put up two magnificent medals for the best beef and milk cows at the fair this fall. They are medals that any person might well be proud of, and they are in bronze and silver. The Bank of Commerce is to be congratulated on its enterprise in this matter.

Repairs needed … If the C.P.R. authorities would look after their local platform and lower the nails it would be a good deal better for the public.

Beware bush fires … The fire department was called out on Tuesday afternoon to assist in subduing a brush lire, south of town which seriously threatened the destruction of a number of residences. The fire started on a piece of ground owned by J. Breau which was being cleared by Dick Stewart. Owing to a high wind the fire was soon be­yond control, and it was only a comparatively short time before a large force of men were at work fighting the blaze. The fire was under complete control at six p. m. The man who will set a fire on a windy day in a big bunch of brush so close to town that half of the town is in danger of burning, should receive the attention of the authorities. In fact it seems that it is bad policy to issue permits for burning brush this time of the year.

Girl help wanted … R. H. Bohart, the Wardner hotel magnate, was in the city last Monday. He has just returned from a trip to Spokane and says that he finds it almost impossible to secure female help in that city. It would be a good idea if some good Samaritan would bring to East Kootenay a number of girls that would like to have positions as domestic help. There are all kinds of openings in this district and good wages will be paid.

Close call … W. M. Frost, who was so badly in­jured in an accident last April while in an automobile that went over a bridge near Baynes Lake, was in town this week limping around on a crutch. He had one leg broken, the pelvis bone fractured and two ribs broken as well, which left him in pretty bad shape. He was fortun­ate, however, that he was not killed, as the automobile turned over and caught him underneath and it was fifteen minutes before he was taken out. Mr. Frost is feeling good now and says that the fruit lands business at Baynes Lake is prosper­ing in a most satisfactory manner.

Fresh meat … We are now killing daily at our Cranbrook slaughter house and you can depend on our meats being fresh and juicy.—P. Burns & Co.

Sheriff’s sale … By virtue of an execution issued out of the County Court of East Kootenay holden at Cranbrook, B.C., against the goods and chattels of J. F. Deacon and Jessie Deacon, consisting of: 2 work horses. 3 setts bob sleighs. 2 sets double harness. 1 cutter and pole, Cant hooks, axes, chains and other miscellaneous articles connected with lumbering. The above will be offered for sale by Public Auction at the jail on Saturday, the 7th day of August, 1909. Terms of Sale: Cash. F. R. Morris, Sheriff’s Deputy.

What to teach our daughters … Teach them self-reliance. Teach them to make bread. Teach them to add up bills. Teach them to wear thick, warm shoes. Teach them how to wash and iron clothes.

Shall curfew ring … We would be pleased to chronicle that the city council had taken some action in regard to the Curfew act. It would be a step in the right direction, as it is nothing unusual to find boys and girls in groups on the streets as late as ten o’clock. The hope of our country is in the youth, and if they get the street habit while young, they are likely to pick up many other habits that will stay with them through life. The ringing of the curfew bell was stopped on ac­count of being mistaken for a fire alarm; now that we have a fire alarm whistle let the curfew bell ring.

Good news … It is reported that the electric Light Company will soon establish a 24 hour light and power system in Cranbrook. Cranbrook is getting more up-to-date every year, its fame and progress is known from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Cranbrook going modern … Municipal ownership in Cranbrook will in the future be an unqualified success. The city will soon own the Water Supply system, and will soon have a complete plant for street repairing, and possibly next year will see the building of a sewerage system. Very favorable results are expected to be secured from these utilities.

Fish story … Billy Alexander went fishing last week end and caught a fine attack of rheumatism which kept him in bed a couple of days.