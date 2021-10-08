It happened this week in 1914

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

By Dave Humphrey

“HARD TIMES” DANCE … It is announced that an old-fashioned “hard times” dance will be held at the Auditorium on the 28th of October next. It is requested that the clothes of effete civilization be not, used, but everyone taking part in the dancing must represent some form of hard times. Two prizes will be given, one for the lady who represents most forcibly the current hard times, and the other for the gentleman who most successfully imitates a down-at-the-heels career. Tickets are to be $1.00 per couple or 50c. each. Refreshments will be served by the ladies of the Sunshine society, the proceeds of which will be used for those who during the coming winter may find themselves without means of subsistence. It is to be hoped that everyone will make up their minds to be there. The Cranbrook orchestra will supply the necessary music, and everybody is assured a good time. Get your old clothes ready and try for the prizes.

FIRE SEASON … The fire season for 1914 ended on September 30th after which date burning permits arc unnecessary. The local Forest Branch has given us the following figures, which will be revised further, but which are approximately correct, for fire losses and expenses from fire-fighting in the Cranbrook forest district, which embraces about seven and one-half million acres, from the Alberta line to Kootenay Landing, and the international boundary line to the Dominion Railway belt at Spillimacheen. During the 1914 season over three hundred fires were extinguished through the efforts of the forest protection staff, sixty-seven of which required the engaging of extra help to assist the forest guards. These sixty-seven fires cost the forest branch about $30,000.00, or an average of $450.00. This average is increased through one or two expensive fires, notably Bull River. However, the government expenditure of $30,000.00 should be decreased by approximately $10,000.00, which has been incurred in fighting fires for which the railways are responsible, and which is also partly made up of expenses incurred fighting fires on limits on which logging operations are being carried on, in which case the lumber companies bear one-half of the cost. The net cost to the government, therefore, is about $20,000.00.

ENTER PRODUCTS IN VICTORIA SHOW … A meeting of the Cranbrook Farmers’ Institute will be held in the old gymnasium on Thursday, October l0th, at 8.00 p.m. This will in all probability be the last of the evening meetings for the season. The Saturday afternoon meetings were much better attended. All members are requested to put in an appearance, as the usual meetings will be held on the third Saturday in November if all goes well. Two interesting subjects are up for discussion on Thursday, “The Brood Sow” and “The Dairy Cow”. Messrs. A. B. Smith and J. A. Pringle introduce these subjects. Five Cranbrook boys who were in the potato competition organized under the Institute, sent 29 lbs. of potatoes each to Victoria last Monday. The boys are Hugh Macdonald, Harry Doris, Alex. Mennie, Hugh Hannah, and Orville Thompson. The agricultural department has offered to conduct short course in some branch of farming at Cranbrook this fall, providing enough names can be secured. Thursday night would be a good time to hand in your name. Of the many homesteaders who came into the district only three have joined the Institute. It should be to the interest of all settlers to get in touch with local conditions as soon as possible and the older farmers will be pleased to make their acquaintance.

CLUB ORGANIZED … A general meeting of the officers and N. C. O’s of C. and D. Companies of the East Kootenay Regiment, was held in the orderly room of the corps on Thursday, October 2nd. for the purpose of forming an association in connection with the corps to transact business in connection with social entertainments and other functions apart from the military routine work of the corps. Captain Davies took the chair and Lieut. H. Venus was appointed secretary. After a brief discussion it was moved by Lieut. Halsall, seconded by Col. Sergt. Soden, that the club be known as the Cranbrook Volunteer Club. It was then moved by Sergt Harrison, seconded by Cant. Tisdale, that the club should be composed of members of the Companies of the East Kootenay Regiment allotted to Cranbrook. Moved by Lieut. Halsall, seconded by Sergt. Harrison that there be an honorary president and honorary vice-presidents appointed: also president and first and second vice-president, secretary and treasurer and committee of six, five to form a quorum.

EIGHTEEN CROSS BURNING SANDS … Cranbrook was favored last Wednesday with a visit from the Shriners. They came in from all parts of the province and from across the boundary. There was one automobile load up from Eureka, Montana. The Nobles were much impressed by the scenery and the splendid roads through the Cranbrook district. The Cranbrook Nobles, with the assistance of the ladies, formed committees to look after the entertainment of the visiting Nobles. Thursday afternoon the Nobles met at the Temple and held a business session and the ceremonial was held in the evening at the Auditorium, when eighteen novices crossed the burning sands of the desert. The ceremonial ended at 12.30 p.m. after which all the Nobles retired to the Masonic Temple, where a splendid banquet was prepared, which outclassed previous occasions. There were sixty Nobles gathered around the festive board. The Columbia orchestra furnished some inspiring music, while the banquet was in progress. There were many speeches from the visiting Nobles, including the Hon. H. F. Green, Hon. Thos. Taylor, E. E. Leason, W. H. Handley, Potentate, and T. D. Caven, M.P.P. The banquet was prepared by the Little Davenport restaurant, and plainly showed that the manager was well up along those lines, as the Nobles remarked it was the best ever it the Oasis of Cranbrook. The ladies’ committee, Mrs. D. Burton. Mrs. W. H. Wilson, Mrs. H. A. McKowan and Mrs. Dr. Miles, decorated the tables with cut flowers, which gave them a beautiful appearance. Much praise is also due these ladies for their very great assistance in preparing for the Shriners ball, which took place on Friday night. They had full charge of the decorations and supper, which meant a lot of hard work, and was very ably managed.

CHLDREN’S CONCERT … The concert which was held at St. Mary’s hall on last Tuesday evening fulfilled the advertised predictions by producing the best musical talent of the city in a long program diversified with both vocal and instrumental selections, as well as dancing specialties and pantomime songs by the little ones, which was well worth the admission. Miss Patricia McDermot added to her dancing laurels by two cleverly rendered dances, one an “Irish jig” and the second a gavotte as danced in ye olden tymes. Both numbers drew the admiration of the audience. The children from King Edward school rendered “Where Are You Going My Pretty Maid?” and for an encore something about the moon, full of gestures and sympathy. These little tots seemed delighted to appear before the audience. Not to be outdone, the pupils of St. Mary’s school wound up the musical end of the program with an interesting march, dance and chorus. They were dressed in true Irish costume paraded onto the stage to the tune of “It’s a long Way to Tipperary”. The song, “Two Little Love Bees” was effectively rendered and after an encore they were allowed to depart to the military step of the great marching song.

IMPORTANT NOTICE … Owing to the financial conditions, caused through the money stringency of the last few months and latterly grown worse by the advent of the war, merchants and others have considerably curtailed their stationery accounts and almost entirely obliterated their advertising; this, consequently has fallen so heavily on us that the Herald has not made expenses for some time past. It is now absolutely necessary that persons owing money to this firm pay their accounts immediately so that current wages due to the workmen can be paid. The “Herald” takes this opportunity of thanking you in anticipation and trust that our relations may always prove mutually satisfactory.

WATER WORKS … For the next few weeks there will be a large force of men employed on the city water works. It is expected that the work now underway will continue until the winter freeze-up. The efforts of the city and the contractors in giving preference to local residents and especially men with a family will meet with the approval of all citizens. The work will provide the means for a large number of families to live through the winter and will greatly assist in allaying any local hunger or want. Cranbrook has been noted for never having men out-of-work in the winter time and the condition will apparently be at a minimum this winter in comparison from the reports emanating from other cities and towns in Western Canada.

DONATIONS FOR TROOPS … The Cranbrook branch of the St. John’s Ambulance Association have now commenced their work on wristers, socks, etc., and by November the 1st expect to have a number of articles ready to send away. Their first donation has been received from little Miss Mary Mann, age eleven years, who sent in a pair of socks which she knitted herself. The club wishes to thank her for same.

ENTERTAINMENT … A troupe of vaudeville players under the Pantages circuit are giving a two nights’ performance on Thursday and Friday at the Auditorium. This is the first road show that has been in Cranbrook since the war started. Many of the theatrical companies were forced to cancel their engagements upon the outbreak of hostilities in Europe.

ART CLASSES … Miss Cherrington has been fortunate in securing the services of Miss F. M. Alexander as an addition to her teaching staff. Miss Alexander will take care of the drawing and painting classes as well as assisting with commercial subjects. Evening classes will open on October 13th at 7 p.m.

CRESTON NEWS … J. Wigan, the strawberry king of Creston, spent several days in town this week transacting business, and reports the crop of strawberries this year was better than ever. Mr. Wigan is enthusiastic over the possibilities of the Creston district as a fruit country. The orchards are only comparatively young as yet but the dealers are rapidly bringing the produce to a standard where they can well compete with the products of the Okanagan and the State of Washington. This year the Fruit Growers Association is shipping car loads of produce to the prairie and entire satisfaction is being expressed with the shipments.