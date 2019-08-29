It Happened This Week in 1912

August 25 – 31: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Narrow escape … A narrow escape from a serious accident took place on Friday afternoon, when an automobile driven by a lady was approaching the sidewalk on Baker Street near the post office a small boy was standing on the sidewalk and just as the machine stopped he fell between the wheels, when he was picked up the youngster was not even scratched, but a lady occupant of the car had fainted.

Salvation Army … In common with every other center of Salvation Army work, there will be held in this city on Sunday evening next a memorial service, as a mark of respect and esteem to the memory of the founder of the Army, General William Booth. The memorial service will be held in the Auditorium at 8.30 o’clock. At 8 p.m., the city band will assemble in front of the Y.M.C.A. and play “The Dead March.” Thence they will march to the Auditorium, where: “The Dead March” will be repeated.

At the Edison … At the Edison Theatre tonight will be the two reel feature “Votes for Women” a screaming farce. Miss Meadows will sing a selection; also Mr. Chas. Colby and his troup. Miss Flora Baldwin will also sing.

Cadet Corps … Major Snow, of Victoria, organizer and inspector of cadets in British Columbia, has been a visitor in town; during the week, with a view to ascertaining the possibilities of organizing a squadron of the B.C. Horse, which, with the squadron at Windermere and other points, would make up a regiment.

Major Snow, in course of conversation with a Herald representative, pointed out that the organization of a squadron of B. C. Horse would mean a good deal for Cranbrook. He specially remarked upon the peculiar advantage offered by Cranbrook for the holding of the annual camp.

If the annual camp of the B.C. Horse could be secured for Cranbrook, it would mean a lot of business for local merchants, supplying feed, etc., also for the hotels and storekeepers. Speaking in reference to the proposed organization of a Boys Cadets’ corps, Major Snow emphasized the benefits that would accrue to the boys, pointing out that each year annual camps are held at which the boys are instructed in habits of cleanliness, camp life, swimming, boxing, etc.

Mr. Cranston, principal of the public school, is actively interested in this movement and will doubtless soon have it worked out and a cadet corps of Cranbrook boys organized.

Lucky escape … When Alex. Taylor drove into the Kootenay Garage from Kimberley a few days ago he reported his engine working badly and on investigation it was found that a magpie had some way crawled under the hood of the engine. The bird was nearly cooked with the heat, besides being beaten about by the fans but was still alive and was taken out and cared for and is now a valued pet at the garage, apparently none the worse for its strange ride and lucky escape.

School reopens … The city public school re-opened on Monday. Whilst the attendance this week has not been as large as it will be in a few days, the number in attendance was about four hundred. This is due to the fact that several of the youngsters have not as yet returned home from their summer holidays.

Principal Cranston anticipates a record attendance this term. There are already sixty-one attending the primary class, which will be increased to fully seventy-five in the next few days, which will necessitate the immediate use of the new school building.

Work on the new school building has been somewhat delayed, but it must be pushed forward rapidly now, to meet requirements.

There are five new teachers on the staff this term: Miss Darkis, in charge of division No. 3; Miss Bechtel, No. 4; Miss Richards, No. 6 Miss Falkner, No. 9; and Miss Macdonald, No. 10. Mr. Webb, principal of the Manual Training School, which is not yet quite completed, will also assist in the public school, having charge of the drawing and music classes.

The high school attendance shows a good increase, being twenty this term as compared with twelve last.

Fence removed … The fence around the new post office building has been entirely removed, Contractor McCallum having received from the city, the following guarantee against any costs, damages, etc: In consideration of Messrs. McCallum and company removing the fence and wooden sidewalk now around the post office building in the City of Cranbrook, the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook hereby agrees to indemnify them in regard to any costs, damages or expenses by reason of any accident happening on account of such removal, in case such accident occurs on the sidewalk or on the cement walk between the sidewalk and the building. The city to be notified when the clock is to be put in position.

Pilot Bay route … A gang of men started out this week to locate a route for a wagon road via St. Mary’s to a point on Kootenay Lake. Pilot Bay will, probably, be the ultimate terminus of this piece of road. John Reid has a large force of men at work on the wagon road to Gateway, which is going ahead as rapidly as possible.

Up-to-date garage … Contractor Leask has work well under way on the new garage, in course of construction on Norbury Avenue, for Mr. N. Hanson, which has been leased on long terms by the Kootenay Garage company, whose business locally and through­out the district is increasing so rapidly that increased accommodation is essential.

The new building will be 50×122, the walls of brick and all doors of cement. The rear of the building will be devoted to a park room for autos, cut off completely from the other parts of the building.

The front of the building will be devoted to offices, oil, and show rooms, etc., with a wide driveway between.

At the rear there will be a workshop 24×36 feet, completely equipped, also a paint shop, also a wash shop and other necessary offi­ces.

There will be an air com­pressor plant for filling tires, in fact, everything necessary for a thoroughly up-to-date garage.

The paint­ing department, which is to be a special feature of this new garage, will be placed in charge of a thor­oughly competent carriage painter, a graduate of his business.

The building will be completed by about Oc­tober 15th.

The selling season of 1912 is now practically over. The Kootenay Garage company have disposed of up­wards of twenty cars, three times the total of sales of last year.

Mr. D.V. Mott, the general mana­ger of the company, considers that the prospects of doubling the busi­ness next year, are very bright. K. Cooper will be retained as the chief mechanic of the Kootenay Garage company.

Canning … The monthly meeting of the Women Institute will be held in the Carmens Hall on Tuesday next, Sept. 3rd, at 3 o’clock, when Mrs. Doran will demonstrate on the Canning of Fruits. A cordial invitation is extended to all ladies.

Better than Okanagan … F. E. Benedict of Victoria, who has been spending a few days in Cranbrook district returned to Nelson on Wednesday. Mr. Benedict represents the provincial forestry department, and expressed much surprise at the large area of choice fruit and agricultural lands in this vicinity, he says “No district in the province has better lands, not even the famous Okanagan valley.”

Typhoid fever … Owing to the prevalence of typhoid fever in many parts of the Dominion of Canada, the attention of the general public is called to the protection to this disease by the inoculation of typhoid vaccine.

The vaccine may be injected by a doctor, or in the case of a doctor not being at hand, a trained nurse could carry out the procedure.

The first injection of vaccine, amounting to a few drops of a sterile liquid introduced under the skin, is followed in ten days’ time by a larger injection, and for greater security a third, may be given ten days after the second.

A few hours after the first injection a little headache and slight malaise may he experienced, with tenderness about the point of inoculation. This is seldom sufficient to cause a man to stop his work as by the next morning he usually feels as well as usual.

After the second and third injections no reaction is produced, the person seldom experiencing any discomfort whatever.

It is significant that many large employers of labor have gone into this subject deeply, with gratifying results, statistics having shown that of those properly inoculated practically none have taken typhoid within a year, and protection is probably afforded for a much longer period. This method should appeal especially to friendly societies and labor unions who pay benefits to their sick members. Typhoid vaccine may be obtained on application to the provincial board of health, or from drug stores. W. Bapty, M.D., Acting Secretary.

Wonderful Farm … The motor drive from this city to Wardner is among the most interesting in this vicinity. The country through which one passes is in many respects very beautiful, there are long stretches of open rolling land, but more of fairly heavily timbered. Water appears to be plentiful and the soil looks good.

Travelling mile after mile through this section, one is struck by the comparative absence of cultivation, such ranches as there do not appear to be highly cultivated, although that of Mr. George Arnold is in first-class shape.

Seeing all this unused land, one is forced to ask, oneself, can it be made productive? The answer comes clear and unmistakable upon arrival at Wardner, where one sees what can be done with just such land.

At Wardner Mr. P. Lund has under cultivation upwards of 200 acres on just the same class of land as one had been travelling through all the way from Cranbrook.

The sight of the crops on this land is little less than marvelous and is the surest proof that the great bulk of the land between this city and Wardner and from Wardner on to Jaffray might well be occupied and producing the very products this province is most in need of and for which there must always be an increasing demand from the prairie provinces.

Ms. P. Lund’s farm is a splendid example of what can be done with the comparatively high, dry, timbered lands of this section. Such crops as are to be seen on his land cannot be excelled anywhere. One is particularly struck by a large field of potatoes, some 87 acres in extent, then there follows large blocks devoted to every kind of vegetable and root crop, all growing to perfection.

Right opposite the station is a block of 17 acres devoted to potatoes, containing what promises to be a wonderful crop. In this field is planted a young orchard of 500 fruit trees, and upon inspection these trees were found to be doing exceedingly well.

Nothing more hopeful, or more fuller of promise for the future of the Cranbrook district could be desired than the results obtained by Mr. Lund in his farming operations at Wardner. It is a splendid object lesson that should be taken to heart by the provincial authorities and by every person concerned in establishing mixed farming in this section of the province upon a stable basis.