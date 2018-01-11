Hugs & Slugs

All Hugs, no Slugs, for Jan. 11, 2018

Hugs: To West Coast Grill for the awesome dinner and entertainment (Tom) New Years Eve! First Rate!

Hugs: Cranbrook Air Canada staff for the treats I saw they had provided to flyers in security when they were waiting for Calgary flight on the evening of Dec. 30. I came in from the Calgary flight. After many delays in Calgary all that was said there was sorry for the delay!

Hugs: Big hugs to the four people who pushed my car back onto the road by the car wash across from the Prestige on January 4th. That was so awesome that you all quickly stopped and jumped to help me out!! Truth: there are really great people out there!

Hugs: A big thank you to the residents of Lower Chapman Camp who receive the Bulletin. Over the holidays you were so kind and generous to our son (who is your paper delivery boy), it truly warmed our hearts. He got a real sense of what a community is all about and how his work is being appreciated. Thank you and Happy New Year to you all!

Hugs: To a smiling and delightful young man, Paul, driving a black pickup on Sunday Jan 7, who stopped and took over shoveling us out and freed us to come home. While driving out of the alley we had gotten hung up on the berm created by a snowplow which had cleaned the Street we were entering.

Hugs: A huge hug to the wonderful man at Delamont Jewellers who repaired my bent earring while I waited! Excellent customer service! Thanks so much – enjoyed chatting with you both!

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11

