Hugs & Slugs

Hugs & Slugs, while we wait for the summer

Hugs to all the health care professionals and other helping hands at the Cranbrook mass immunization centre. The Curling Club was transformed into a peaceful, well-ordered, informative and friendly space for the delivery of the COVID jabs. The care and attention given to each recipient was reassuring and very evident. Thank you for keeping us safe! (Oh, and PS – Happy Nurses Week!)

Hugs: To most of the staff of a certain business that are so helpful and welcoming in the store.

Slugs to the few staff that continue to not wear their face masks properly. Very disrespectful to your customers and to your co-workers that are following all the guidelines.

Hugs: My mother, who is 97, phones in her weekly grocery list to Save on Foods. She had been in lock down for the entire year, and so looks forward to talking to the kind ladies who take her phone calls, and do her shopping. So, big virtual hugs to the Wednesday ladies!

Hugs: To the young couple that drove me home from the Superstore on Saturday afternoon. Thanks for all the help!

Hugs: To Joy and Jill at Telus in the Tamarack Mall. Thank you for going above and beyond in getting my IPad working once again. Outstanding customer service.

Hugs: To the staff at the Kimberley Post Office thank you for going above and beyond. You are always so friendly and helpful.

Hugs: To the wonderful ladies at McKinnon Park who took the time remind their bigger children that they were sharing the park with little children and needed to give them space. It can be so hard to share space at the park and these ladies and their children were so respectful so everyone can have fun!

Slugs: To the road maintenance contractor responsible for the highway west of Moyie: It is full of massive pot holes and they keep putting silly little red signs up to point out the pot holes. One would think they would fill the holes instead of digging more holes.

Hugs: To the dynamic father and son team, Oliver and Owen, who have given their time and knowledge so generously. The work they completed for the Cranbrook Arts, located @ 1401 5th St N, is greatly appreciated!

Send Hugs and Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com. Submissions may be edited for content, tone, or subject matter. Publication is not guaranteed.

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: Celebrating May as Mining Month in B.C.
Next story
Being good enough – is good enough

Just Posted

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins
KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Three arrested after break in at local landfill

Three suspects were arrested after RCMP were alerted to a break in… Continue reading

The Salmon Arm RCMP seize hundreds of grams of drugs in a raid in Sorrento on March 20, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP have suspect identified in rash of local thefts

Police have a suspect in a rash of recent thefts from local… Continue reading

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
One death, 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The death is connected to the outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna

1914
It happened this week in 1914

May 9 - 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers… Continue reading

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Superintendent Aaron Paradis, community services officer with the Surrey RCMP, during a media availability about a recent drug bust in Port Coquitlam. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police seize 13 million ‘potentially fatal doses’ of pure fentanyl at B.C. drug lab

The evidence was seized at large, illicit drug manufacturing site in Port Coquitlam

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth debates the province’s latest measure to control crime, March 10, 2021. The legislation allows police to impound vehicles used to transport weapons and further restricts sale of vehicle and body armour. (B.C. legislature video)
B.C. seeking ways to ‘name and shame’ gangsters, minister says

Mike Farnworth appeals to family members to talk to police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read