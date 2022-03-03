Hugs & Slugs welcomes March

Hugs to Save-On-Foods for coming to the aid of my mother who ran out of her medication while visiting Cranbrook. Her prescription was through a major chain and the process to get a few pills was beyond complex with them. Save-On-Foods pharmacy came to our rescue. It was easy and fast dealing with them. Hugs.

Hugs: To everyone that believes in Goodness, love and the power of honesty.

Hugs: To all the staff at Tamarack Medical Clinic for their patience and kindness during these difficult times. Remember the majority of us thank and appreciate what you do.

Hugs: To the kind young woman in the Tim’s drive thru ahead of us on Wednesday the 23 for paying for our order, thank you. We were commenting on the back window sticker of Calvin doing his thing. We will pay this forward.

Hugs: For Tasha at our local Culligan Water Store in Cranbrook. Thanks for taking care of me, very professional and one very nice young lady. Your kindness and your smile made my day!

Hugs: Zone 7 55+ Society would like to extend a “thank you” to Brendan Dowling, Food and Beverage Manager, and The Heritage Inn for providing meeting space for our February meeting. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Hugs: Huge hugs for Janet and Brent with Angel Flight. Thank you for getting my husband on a flight to Kelowna for surgery and also bringing him home to Cranbrook. Janet you are a dream to deal with on the phone, as it takes some planning and quite a few phone calls to get things in order. We are forever grateful for you and your team. Thank you to Rob, Todd and Crystalle. Also like to thank Cindi at the Eclipse hanger, Cindi it was a pleasure meeting you!

Hugs: Big Hugs to Dillon at Alpine Totota. Took my Camry in for servicing and had the usual great service from Dillon.

