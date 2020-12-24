1913

Hugs & Slugs: Merry Christmas to all our readers and contributors

Hugs: A big hug to Dave Humphrey for his weekly “It happened this week…” compilation of historical news items from Cranbrook and area. Always an enjoyable read.

Hugs: A very belated Thank you to First Street Appliances for opening your business on a holiday Monday so we could get a replacement refrigerator. You were so obliging and considerate. Merry Christmas.

Hugs: To the Cranbrook RCMP for stopping speeders at Gyro Park on 7th Avenue South this past Saturday. The RCMP can see that this is a problem area with speeders. Why isn’t Cranbrook City Council addressing this issue with electronic speed signs, cameras or seasonal speed bumps?

Hugs: Big Christmas Hugs to the foursome who strolled around 16th Street South, off 14th Avenue last Friday evening, knocking on doors and treating us to lovely Christmas carols. What a nice thing to do.

Hugs: A big warm hug to all my neighbours up at Jimsmith Lake who have installed a magnificent skating oval and three community rinks for public use. Your diligent work with shovels and quads has paid off for lovely fun in the sun. Merry Christmas one and all!

Hugs: Big hugs to Hot Shots for spreading Christmas cheer by delivering free coffees to down town businesses. Much appreciated and so delicious! Thank you for your community spirit!

Hugs to all those involved in the Reverse Parade! It was so much fun to drive around with so many others and be impressed by all the lights. Thank you to Connect Church and the organizer, 2dayFM, the Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Santa and all the households that decorated and had their lights on and to all of us who enjoyed the night. This event really boosted our spirits. Merry Christmas to all and may the year ahead be Awesome!

Hugs to the snow angel family that arrived yesterday to help shovel our snow.

Hugs: Big Hugs to all the Cranbrook residents who have spent the time decorating for Christmas. It has been fun driving around looking at all the lovely creations.

Send Hugs & Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MP for Kootenay-Columbia looks back on 2020
Next story
Woensdregt: The first Christmas was pretty simple

Just Posted

The first Christmas was pretty simple
Woensdregt: The first Christmas was pretty simple

Yme Woensdregt I saw a meme on Facebook this season which says,… Continue reading

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 20 - 26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a vehicle that was involved in a theft of ATM from a local business.
Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle involved with ATM theft

Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a vehicle that was involved in… Continue reading

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
MP for Kootenay-Columbia looks back on 2020

Rob Morrison is a member of the Conservative Party

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alexei Navalny said he prank called some of his alleged poisoners.(AP: Pavel Golovkin)
Underpants, Beards and Consonants

Gwynne Dyer on Navalny’s poisoned underwear, new beard science, and ways of speaking to help prevent Covid

1913
Hugs & Slugs: Merry Christmas to all our readers and contributors

Hugs: A big hug to Dave Humphrey for his weekly “It happened… Continue reading

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

Most Read