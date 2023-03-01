Hugs and Slugs

Hugs & Slugs: March – In like a lemon, out like a lime

Hugs: To those who organized Winter Blitzville, I understand that it was a success.

Slugs: To all the people who choose to feed the deer in residential areas, leaving our yards loaded with deer droppings! They don’t realize they are begrudging all of our children of going out into their own yards to enjoy our winter weathe — making snowmen, snow angels, having snowball fights & just running & having fun in the snow! Thanks for giving to the deer and taking away from our children. There are so many more reasons that this is just wrong, so please give your heads a shake and think before making choices like this!

Hugs: To Devon and staff from True North Appliance and Service. Living in the country it’s not easy getting a qualified company to service appliances. Devon and his staff are reliable and dependable and I would not hesitate to recommend them for your appliance needs. Thank you True North!

Hugs: A big shout out to James of JGD Handyman Services! From snow plowing to odd jobs around the house, he’s friendly, reliable and gets the job done. Thank you James!

Hugs: Huge appreciative hugs to Luke Derkach & staff at Northstar Body Shop, but ten lashes with a wet noodle for me for not thanking you earlier! You repaired my car in December and I am beyond happy! No more dents! When I picked it up, not only was it repaired & washed, but the interior cleaned & polished – smelling fabulous! Ten belated hugs to you!

Slugs: To the person that dumped out 50 – 75 cigarette butts on the ground. EVEN one butt is too many! I was out for a walk February 24th, between 29th Street and 33rd street on 30th Avenue South, Gold Creek Area. Why would you do such a thing?

Slugs: To the person who litters in the Gold Creek Area. Out for a walk only to find this time an empty french fry container and two fast food empty bags. Between 29th street and 33rd street, 30th Avenue South. Such a shame to litter!

Hugs: To the Kin Club of Cranbrook for sponsoring the free skating program at the Kinsmen Arena. Our family has enjoyed a wonderful season of skating.

Send Hugs and/or Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com. Submissions may be edited for length, subject matter or tone. Publication is not guaranteed.

