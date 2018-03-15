Hugs & Slugs: March 15

Slugs: To the people that park at the Superstore. It isn’t the Indy 500, please slow down when you are backing up. Please be more careful. There have been many near misses!

Hugs: To Rob Groleau for helping me get my car started last Wednesday (Feb. 21) when the battery died. Thanks to Cranbrook Hyundai for doing a load test on the battery. The service there is so good.

Hugs: To Thomas for making such delicious food at Allegra Restaurant and thanks to Haley for her amazing service. Five Star dining room for sure. We will return!

Slugs: An environmentally unsound slug to the Canada Carbon mining company for thinking it might be a good idea to sue the tiny community of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge for $96 million, simply because it is trying to protect its environment. How can you sleep at night?

Hugs: Very special hugs to my wonderful neighbours who are keeping my driveway cleared this winter. Thank you to Tom, Domenic, John, and both Robs.

Hugs: Cheers to Dr. Irina Bacieu and her very professional staff for making dental visits a great experience. Thank you

Hugs: Big Hug to the City Garbage Collector for 8th Ave South. You rock!

Hugs: To the young players with the Kootenay Ice who have given their utmost to entertain the fans. Thanks to the coaches as well, and management that have been there for them. We the fans appreciate it.

Slugs: “Big tsk tsk” and poor proofing for publishing a contest entry to win tickets for Brent Butt’s Show, the entry was in Thurs. Feb.15 paper, but the draw was on the 13th 2 days earlier, as we discovered when we went to the Townsman to enter. Oops!

1970: Burglarizing the FBI

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

Kimberley gymnasts in competition

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club competitive team recently competed at the Key City… Continue reading

SPCA has identified owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

Help for the little brown bats

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

Needles killer frightened many in our town: B.C. author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Former B.C. pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assault charges

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assault, threats

