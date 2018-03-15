Hugs & Slugs: March 15

Slugs: To the people that park at the Superstore. It isn’t the Indy 500, please slow down when you are backing up. Please be more careful. There have been many near misses!

Hugs: To Rob Groleau for helping me get my car started last Wednesday (Feb. 21) when the battery died. Thanks to Cranbrook Hyundai for doing a load test on the battery. The service there is so good.

Hugs: To Thomas for making such delicious food at Allegra Restaurant and thanks to Haley for her amazing service. Five Star dining room for sure. We will return!

Slugs: An environmentally unsound slug to the Canada Carbon mining company for thinking it might be a good idea to sue the tiny community of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge for $96 million, simply because it is trying to protect its environment. How can you sleep at night?

Hugs: Very special hugs to my wonderful neighbours who are keeping my driveway cleared this winter. Thank you to Tom, Domenic, John, and both Robs.

Hugs: Cheers to Dr. Irina Bacieu and her very professional staff for making dental visits a great experience. Thank you

Hugs: Big Hug to the City Garbage Collector for 8th Ave South. You rock!

Hugs: To the young players with the Kootenay Ice who have given their utmost to entertain the fans. Thanks to the coaches as well, and management that have been there for them. We the fans appreciate it.

Slugs: “Big tsk tsk” and poor proofing for publishing a contest entry to win tickets for Brent Butt’s Show, the entry was in Thurs. Feb.15 paper, but the draw was on the 13th 2 days earlier, as we discovered when we went to the Townsman to enter. Oops!

