Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Hugs: To the fellow in a white Ford truck who paid for my Timmies order at the Tamarack Mall Tim Hortons just before Christmas! I have done the same but this is the first time I’ve been the recipient of a Random Act of Kindness. You made my day!

Hugs: I would like to thank OK TIRE and Dan (that works there) for taking the time to fix and adjust the wiper arms on my daughter’s car. She was heading to Kimberley for an afternoon shift, (Dec. 23) and her wipers were crossed, and even though OK Tire was busy, they took the time to look and give it the quick fix. That’s customer service!

Hugs: To the Cranbrook GoGo Grannies for 10 years of selfless dedication in raising funds for the Grandmothers and Grand Others of Africa who are raising their grandchildren due to the AIDS virus. These African Grand Parents are amazing and the local GoGo Grannies are to be commended for raising over $100,000 to assist the Stephen Lewis Foundation for their fine work in Africa. The local Grannies deserve the biggest of hugs as do the many individuals and businesses that supported them over the years.

Hugs: To our city Garbage Collectors who work in Zone 3 for their fine work ethic and in going above and beyond to keep our neighborhoods looking clean. This individual will stop and wave at children in the window, will put the side bucket up for them to watch and will even bring our garbage cans up to the house if the wind is blowing. This gentleman deserves many thanks and has our appreciation!

Hugs: To the city’s snow removal teams. There are lots of streets in our city and these individuals do a fine job of helping to keep our streets clear of snow allowing us to get to and from our homes. The residents of Staple Crescent are grateful.

Hugs: Huge hugs to the staff of Joseph Creek Care Village. It takes a special kind of person to work in a care facility and the residents are blessed to have many of this type of person. The extra special “human” touch goes a long way to making a senior feel valued and important. Thanks and hugs to each and every one of you.

Hugs: I wish to offer a GREAT big hug to the snow removal operator at Garden View in Kimberley for waiting while I moved my vehicle and then ploughed my spot for me. Thanks also from residents on either side of me that you also cleared.

Previous story
MLA Tom Shypitka reflects on 2017

Just Posted

The Producers: Let the belting resume

“The Producers” resumes its run Jan. 11-13, and Jan. 18-20, featurring a electifying cast of thousands

VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

Welcome Cranbrook’s newest citizen

Luke Grant, born Jan. 2, 2018, is Cranbrook’s New Year’s baby

Bandits looking forward to indoor sports facility

Plans are well underway for an indoor sports facility in Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Weekend weather could contribute to greater avalanche risk

The East Kootenay region has experienced recent substantial snowfall and cold temperatures.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Electric Highway to get a few more stops

Radium and Canal Flats car chargers installed, Sparwood coming soon

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Most Read