Hugs & Slugs: how do you like your spring so far?

Hugs: To Leanne Goddard for being a great accountant and a kind and good person too. Thank you Leanne

Hugs: To Integra Tire for the exceptional service I have received over the years. Many thanks.

Hugs: To the gentleman working Tim Hortons at Tamarack Mall. You are always so polite and energetic to the customers. Certainly makes a person want to return to that location to get recharged during these depressive times.

Slugs: To the stores that are swinging over to self serve. This community needs jobs so that people can survive these tough times.

Hugs: Huge hugs (virtual, of course) to all that attended our garage sale over the weekend. Masks were on before they came up the driveway, hand sanitizer was liberally applied and most signed in. The event was an example of how responsible people deal with this Covid thing. Thanks to all. P.S. To the lady that bought the air compressor. The manual has been found. It will be in the mailbox if you want to drop by and pick it up.

Hugs: Big HUGS to the office staff at the court house who went over and above to help me file the probate papers for my mom’s estate. Your help was invaluable, I am so appreciative of their friendly, patient, professional, sensitive service – the words I am using seem so inadequate.

Hugs: Big Hugs to the people in the red Kia with the L sticker for paying for my order at Tim Horton’s at the mall on Wednesday, April 21. I truly appreciated that! I will pay it forward, thanks again!

Hugs: To Dave Kaiser for running such a wonderful business over the years. Many a young person got a great start in life working there, and many of us have enjoyed his excellent hospitality throughout his tenure. Great Job Dave.

Hugs: To all of the people who take good care of their houses and yards, it is so nice to walk by and enjoy your handiwork. Thank You

Hugs: To Mainroads for a good job keeping our roads de-iced and safe this winter.

Hugs: To Councilor Hudak for doing such a good job with the city of Cranbrook. Thanks John.Hugs: To the city for moving so quickly on the patio front for the Baker Street Eateries. It is fun to drive down Baker and see the number of sidewalk, road side ‘patios’. The realigning of the lines, the barriers, the permits – WOW. Thank you to council and to the city staff who made this happen.

Hugs: To Kenny Bridge of Bridge Interiors. I notice that there are a lot of his tents at various restaurants around town. It is so encouraging to see people helping others. Get out there and enjoy the great food and outside ambience with the people in your safe group – it is a wonderful experience.

Hugs: To the Sun Life office on Kootenay Street. Your fence mural is colourful, bright, encouraging and great to look at. Also appreciate the other murals around town, the long standing one at Mountain Man Sports and others.

Hugs: To the staff at the vaccination centre at the Curling Arena. They are all doing an excellent, and very much appreciated job. All of you made the experience truly enjoyable. And for those of you who are afraid of the needle, well, if I had been watching a TV I probably wouldn’t have even noticed it.

Special note: As part of a Local Communities Badge, Pathfinders have written “Hugs” for the Hugs and Slugs Column in the Advertiser:

Hugs: To Mr Pasivirta for being an amazing band and choir teacher

Hugs: To Mrs Hoyt for being the best teacher I’ve ever had. Thank you for your funny, sarcastic comments and overall greatness!

Hugs: To the road scrapers and dusters who take the time to come around and clean the streets, especially during the Covid crisis. Thank you.

Hugs: To the instructors at Inner Roar Yoga Studio, you are missed, cannot wait for in person classes to resume!

Hugs: To the ARQ for the amazing community they have built and amazing staff

Hugs: To Pages Book store, I enjoy your comic book selection, it is completely awesome! I would not be able to read the books I read because you are the only store that carries them.

Hugs: To Twisted Peaks, they have good food and great toppings

Hugs: To Janet Levang for being such an amazing and inspirational person and teacher. You’ve changed so many lives for the better and you’ve improved so many people’s experience at school. You’ve motivated so many to achieve more than than have ever thought was possible. On behalf of all you past students, we miss, thank and love you. Hope you get to enjoy lots of Caramilk bars!

Hugs: To my neighbors on Brookview Crescent who swept and cleared the cul de sac this spring after the city dumped a metric ton of gravel this winter in lieu of plowing.

Special Note: Hugs from the Monday Cranbrook Sparks Unit

Hugs: To my mom for taking me to the beach on the weekend – Elise

Hugs: To my mom for taking me to the beach on the weekend and to my sister for being nice to me and sharing – Brailynn

Hugs: To my mom for getting me a LEGO set – Sierra

Hugs: To my mom for all the hugs and kisses she gives me – Ella

Hugs: To my mom for all the hugs she gives me – Harmonie

Hugs: To all the custodians for keeping our schools clean – Guider Jen

Hugs: To the firefighters that put out the fires in the community over the weekend of April 17th – Guider Bobbi

Hugs: To all the healthcare workers in the community – Guider Kiersten

Hugs: To the Seniors at Joseph Creek for playing window tic-tac-toe with us on April 19th, we had so much fun – Monday Cranbrook Sparks

