Hugs & Slugs: Get set to welcome August

Hugs: To Cranbrook Parks Department for tidying up tree cages and taking down a dead tree near the bridge in Kinsmen Park.

Hugs: A huge hug for Mike, Ben and all the staff at Fab-Rite Services for the work they did on Cranbrook Ground Search and Rescue’s side by side trailer. Without these tools we can not get our team members into the areas where people need help. They did a great job and the very much reduced price as a donation to our team is greatly appreciated.

Hugs: Thank you to all the parade participants, Kimberley wouldn’t have such a fun, creative community parade without you and your efforts so thank you very much. The town loved it.

Hugs: Many thanks to Neil at Home Hardware for finding an elusive plumbing part. He knew exactly where to find it, ordered and received. Installed by my son and all is well. Neil is the go to guy. Great service.

Hugs: Big Hugs to the two fellows who stopped on the highway and helped me with removing a big rock wenched between the two tires I got on the gravel road coming from Stoney (hahas) Lake with my Motorhome. Finally one suggested to let air out of one tire and yes the rock released and I got home safe. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

