Hugs & Slugs, for the last days of winter

Hugs: I would like to thank the nurses on the third floor, the RNs, emergency doctor, and our family doctor for caring for my father before he passed away. Your passion for the job, and the kindness you all showed made my father comfortable before his final moments, thank you very much.

Hugs: To the Cranbrook Lions Club for their support of the Prostate Cancer Support Group in our city.

Hugs: To David Wilks and the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board for their push to get ready to have radiation therapy here in the East Kootenays, so that we won’t have to travel to Kelowna for essential cancer treatment. It’s a long process, and we have to start somewhere. Keep it up.

Hugs: Huge hugs to Scott at Dairy Queen for resolving an issue I had with a charge that turned out to be my mistake. He looked into it with kindness and patience and great customer service and a smile! Thanks Scott!

Hugs: To the guy from Key City Drywall for giving us the battery jump at the airport on Monday. You sure saved us from a stressful night.

Hugs to Glenn Tuson who is the Service Manager at Cranbrook Hyundai. Thank you so much Glenn for helping my wife and I, pair our cell phones to our Santa Fe SUV. Much appreciated….

Slugs: To the driver of the dark Ford Ranger drifting onto the oncoming lane, not signaling and flying through the stop sign at the Prestige, weaving between lanes and zipping into Esso again without a signal. Man, if you were drunk, or just can’t drive better, stay off the road before you hurt some innocent person.

