Hugs & Slugs for a mid-winter cold snap

Hugs: To the Kimberley Independent School Students for the lovely Valentine and the sweets, you made our day! We will certainly pay it forward, thank you.

Hugs: To the lady with the cell phone who called the ambulance and the two gentleman and the lady from the Credit Union who got me to my truck when I fell in the parking lot on Feb 14th. Also the two paramedics and E.R. staff for doing what you do. I contacted the appropriate people about the ice and they assured me they would get it sanded. Thanks again.

Hugs: A huge hug to Boston Pizza’s server Taylor! Super efficient while always smiling, cheerful & being all things to all people on a very busy Friday evening. You made our Anniversary evening special — thanks also for the awesome dessert!

Slugs: To Cranbrook fuel retailers, we have the highest gas prices in the Kootenay, Alberta gas is delivered to Eureka where it is sold for 3.20 a gallon which is around 80 cents per litre and we are at 1.75 per litre.

Hugs: Big hug to Bud from Kimberley Save-On Foods. He went above and beyond to make sure mom got her milk & bread. Both her and I were so happy. Thanks again!

