Hugs & Slugs: Folks this week are feeling the love (mostly)

Hugs to Cranbrook! The Old English Car Club, Kootenay Branch hosted a BBQ on Sunday, March 8, at Real Canadian Superstore. Special thanks to Superstore, Pepsi and Lays for their gracious donations. Over $900 was raised for the Australian Wildlife Recovery. Thank you to all that braved the weather that day.

Hugs: To the lady who brought my dog home when she was lost. The dog wore a collar with her name & telephone number which facilitated her rescue. Hugs and many thanks.

Slugs: To the person in the black car who bullies his way through the 4-way stop intersections and also when he is coming through yellow traffic lights causing other vehicles to be stuck in the middle of a red light all the while he is wagging his finger at you.

Hugs: To the numerous volunteers, parents, teachers and performers who made the recent East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival a rousing success! Thank you all for supporting the live arts in our region!

Hugs: To the Cranbrook Fire Dept for the quick response on the car fire Friday afternoon, March 6. Professional and quick response! Job well done.

Slugs: To the stores that are installing self-serve stalls. Every self-serve stall takes a badly needed job away from someone. Shame on you. I certainly agree with the comments in last issues Slugs that we need people working, so why not make it possible to do just that.

Slugs: To those who are against the deer cull. In my area of several elderly folks, I have watched many elderly ladies pick up and carry their little dogs so they will safely pass by. I watch as folks have turned around and gone back home when a herd of 14, yes 14, deer will not move aside. Young children are at great risk also. A neighbor told me that she will not go outside of her house after dark. Also, do you not understand that deer are the natural prey of the cougar? Is this really the city you want to live in?

Hugs: To the lovely young lady at A & W on March 7th. It was nice chatting with you at the drive through window, I was the lady with the bill of $11.11 and you said I should make a wish, so I did. Thank you and big hugs for you. You made my day.

Hugs: Big hugs and thank you to everyone that put together and organized the Cranbrook Blitzville Winter Festival. It was very well done, so many things to see, the D.J. was awesome, and so was the announcer, we did some dancing for sure. Also a shout out to the people that worked so hard on the wonderful fireworks, what a way to end the night! We had family in from out of town and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening. Looking forward to next year!

Hugs: A big hug to Tyler, the thoughtful young man in the Windsor parking lot, who saw me struggling to get a piece of lumber in my SUV and offered to put it in the back of his truck and deliver it to my home (and he did). Thank you.

Hugs: To every staff member connected to the Cranbrook hospital, clinics and as well as the Old Folk Lodges under the threat of the Covid 19 virus and other illnesses. Your courage and determination to provide medical attention to all of us is muchly appreciated. Thank you!!

Hugs: To Mainroads and the crews that keep our roads as clean and safe as possible. Thank you.

Slugs: Regarding the article in the Feb. 28, 2020 Townsman about culling deer, tax dollars are spend on cameras & traps. Tax dollars SHOULD be spent on SKUNK CONTROL.

Hugs: Big Hug to Kevin and Kootenay Best Blinds for the great job installing my living room blind. Fast, efficient and friendly service. Highly recommend their business.

Hugs: For the staff of Ardene in the Tamarack Mall. I used to walk past this store, browse in the window but didn’t go inside, only because I thought it was only for the very young. Well, ladies now I go into Ardene every time I am in the mall. I can always find something to purchase so I would encourage you to shop there if you haven’t already. Big hugs for the lovely young ladies that work there! So sweet all of you!

Hugs: For Kootenay Mountain Metal! We had new soffit installed in the roof of our carport. So pleased with the work done here, the timeline and the end result is just awesome! Big hugs for Kevin owner/operator of Kootenay Mountain Metal and his assistant Teighan. Hubby and I highly recommend this company! Look em’ up you wont be sorry.

Slugs: To Interior Health for keeping the residents of the FW Green Home on the Second Floor because they couldn’t keep their Elevator in operation. Our old folks don’t deserve the discomfort.

Hugs: To Staff at the FW Green Home for working so hard keeping the residents happy during these times with yet another week of no working elevator there.

Send Hugs and/or Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com