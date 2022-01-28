Hugs to ANKORS, the Homeless Outreach and Prevention Program with the CCSSEBC, Street Angels, Salvation Army, CMHA, and all others who work to help our vulnerable neighbours in Cranbrook.

Hugs: Thank you for the very nice gesture of paying for my wife’s and my order at McDonalds in Cranbrook. This occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5 pm. You were driving a blue Dodge van. It seemed to be such a nice gesture we will do the same one day when we’re in Cranbrook. Again thank you very very much, nice of you.

Hugs: To Caroline, Mane Design, Auntie Barb’s, the Bus driver, for a perfect day. Everything went perfectly.

Hugs: Huge hugs and thanks to the City of Kimberley crew who are keeping our streets plowed, sanded and safe during this big snowfall winter. Great Job!!

Hugs: A super huge hug to all the people who have kept the Wasa pathway cleared this winter especially off of Poplar Road. Perfect for a wheelchair! Thank you!

Hugs: Huge hug to all the truck/delivery drivers & their trucks. They bring us everything from A to Z – Amazon packages to zippers! Thanks to you all!

Hugs: Thanks to the two ladies in a white truck, and the two men, who helped me get out of a snow bank. This was very nice of you to help me out.

Hugs: To Meraki Mechanical for an outstanding job on my 2007 Nissan Frontier-great work as well as customer relations all the way through-Thank You.

Slugs: To a neighbour who falsely accuses another with indecorous behavior with no factual evidence or proof but contrived on their speculative and delusional mindset.

Hugs: A very belated hug to the folks who decorated Meander trail for Christmas. So delightfully magical! Thank you!

Send Hugs & Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com. Submissions may be edited for length, subject matter or tone. Publication is not guaranteed.