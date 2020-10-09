Hugs & Slugs

How do you like our Kootenay autumn so far?

Slugs: To the person who wrote “Go Home” in permanent red marker on the car of a physician who is currently providing health care services at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. She is driving a vehicle with Alberta plates. Our hospital would not function without visiting out-of-province health care professionals. Please do not vandalize their vehicles!

Slugs: Huge slugs to the individual coming into residential areas and taking pictures of privately owned homes without the permission of the homeowner. It is extremely rude and violates a reasonable expectation of privacy. It does not matter if “you do it all the time” or if it’s for a project. Have some common courtesy and respect for the people that live in that area.

Slugs: To the residential dog training facility for the normal 6:15 wake up call. We are not impressed with your total lack of consideration of having to listen to dogs crying for hours on end

Hugs: To all talented ladies at Sherwin Williams Paints, especially Shannon. She was able to expertly mix a custom paint colour for my Mom’s house. Mom is pleased with the colour and we have gotten a lot of comments on it.

Slugs: To Cranbrook stores that charge rediculous prices for delivery of their goods. No wonder people order from Wayfare and Amazon.

Hugs: To S&L Roofing for an excellent job, and a fair price. Your workers are very professional and the cleanup was amazing!

Hugs: To Dixon’s Service for squeezing in a blue work truck on a busy day to replace leaking brake lines. Smiles the whole time and even fixed way sooner than expected! Big thanks, see you next time for sure.

Hugs: Just a shout out to the city of Cranbrook garbage man who made my three-year-old sons day. It meant more then you’ll know.

Hugs: A delicious hug to the ice cream truck trying to spread some cheer Sunday. It’s not a virus that will stop an essential service.

Hugs: A HUGE Hug goes out to Jenny at the Fisher Peak Family Medical Clinic Cranbrook, for actions that went above and beyond the call of duty! How you helped out affected not only a senior of this community but it touched the whole family. We will be forever grateful for you kindness and generosity. Thank you.

Hugs: To Brandi at the Mobile Shop located in Superstore. Went to get a new phone and she explained all the plans, prices and good and bad points of the various equipment in a way that could be understood. She then went through the various programs and said to take the phone home and play with it and come back the next day and she would go over the issues that I had concern with. That is real customer service.

Slugs: Slugs, slugs, and more slugs to the gnat brained imbecile(s) that desecrated the memorial benches at Premier Lake. I am sure your Grandparents would be extremely proud of you. How many cemeteries have you desecrated, you brainless fools. I pray you read this.

Hugs: Big hugs to the Kimberley United Church for giving a donation to McKim school for the lunch program.

