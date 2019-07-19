Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: Great big hug to Van at Home Depot. Exceptional employee. Thanks for great service always!

Slugs: To the Norbury campground officials who decided to have the roads within the campground covered in “french fry oil” in order to control dust. There was no dust! Now, no one can walk around, kids can’t ride their bikes or play, animals can’t go for walks and our cars are covered in it! The smell is horrendous. Whoever came up with this idea needs grow a brain.

Hugs: The biggest and most hugs and kisses I could ever give out in one day goes to all of those who helped me with my dog in Marysville Sunday afternoon. My dog was brutally attacked in front of the Marysville elementary school by a pitbull. Everyone came to my poor dog’s rescue. I can’t thank Cody and his wife Hillary for all that Cody did to save my dog. Huge hugs and kisses also go out to Shirley Osborne, Mr. & Mrs. Keiver, Riley Payne and his brother, Tye Corsie, Beth Graham and Shawna Dean. I apologize for all those that I have not mentioned. I was very distraught over the situation but thank goodness my dog was taken to the vet and she’s doing well. You all will be forever in my and my husband’s hearts and of course my precious dog Breezie.

Hugs: To Bravo emergency disaster response. You guys did a great job. After working with an advertised ‘preferred’ local company that fell far short of honest, Bravo’s work comes up to a much higher standard and deserves to be labeled as preferred!

Slugs: To restoration companies that make decisions without homeowner’s approval and charge double what you are worth and do shoddy half complete work on top of it. BOO on you! And for slagging the other guys behind their backs I hope your words come back on you and bite your dishonest bottoms.

Slugs: To the city for recently releasing INCORRECT financial statements (2018 Annual Report – city of cranbrook website). Must be a misprint that the CAO salary is now $276,000 a year PLUS benefits. This is $140,000 MORE than the next highest paid city staff, Director Fire and Emergency Services, and $150,000 MORE than the next highest after that, the Director of Finance. Clearly this must have been a mistake. Add in the benefits portion (at the bottom of the salary page), and it is close to $340,000/year in costs to the CAO, not including expenses – that’s over a million dollars to one person every three years. Come on Council, we are not Calgary – why are we paying similar wage as their City manager ($265 – $350 K from City of Calgary website.) At least the Calgary City Manager probably lives there and contributes back something to the City in the form of their taxes.