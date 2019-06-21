Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To the Cranbrook Fire Dept for hosting their Annual Fishing Clinic at Idlewild. Thank you for volunteering your time and hosting a free event for the community with lots of great prizes.

Hugs: To the photographers who have blessed us with their nature pictures. Especially enjoyed the picture in the Thursday, May 30 paper: “Mother Goose’s Daycare.” Priceless! The little gosling in the forefront is saying “Do I have to go?”

Hugs: To the City for providing the Pickle Ball players a place to enjoy their sport.

Hugs: To the young lady working for the city on Victoria Avenue. She was mowing and got off the mower and removed garbage instead of mowing right over it.

Slugs: To local stores with self-check-outs that close most other cashiers forcing public to use self-serve. The lines are long and having only one or two cashiers open for use is there to stop jobs. In the end, you lose more business over the practice than the minimum wage you would spend giving customer service.

Hugs:Big big hugs to Sonia Rota of Western Financial Group in Kimberley BC. She went above and beyond customer service picking up my husband’s truck plates which he forgot to bring up to cancel his truck insurance. It was much appreciated and her customer service was outstanding. She arrived at our home in Marysville to pick up his plates personally to save him a trip back uptown to Kimberley. A wonderful person with special thanks!️

Hugs: Huge hugs to Terry & his crew at Unique Windows & Solariums in Marysville for the great job they did solving my window problem. They were prompt, professional and very knowledgeable. You guys are the greatest!

Hugs: Big Hugs to Don Kasner and his team at Cranbrook Glass. Complimentary service for a windshield moulding that didn’t take the first time and then provided a free rock chip repair for my troubles—-Thank you!

