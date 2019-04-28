Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To our photographers Stewart Wilson and Gary Billmark for the pictures they took. Battle of the boughs on the front page of the East Kootenay Extra and the songsparrow on page E8 printed April 11th. Just brightens up my day … so hugs to you both and thank you!

Hugs: To the Save On Foods staff in Kimberley. They are always so friendly and helpful. Thank you for making my shopping experience a pleasant one.

Hugs: Huge hugs to the young man that helped me at the Safeway gas station on April 18th. One of my tires was almost empty, so I went into the gas station store and asked if there was someone there to help me as I didn’t know how to fill the tire. There was a young man that overheard my request for assistance and offered to help. He showed me how to fill the tire (and he filled the tire for me) and even had the one dollar coin to put into the machine, as I could not find change. Thank you so much! “May God bless you with many, many blessings“

Hugs: Hugs and thank yous to the Pinecrest waste collector for doing a great job.

Hugs: To the neighbour that immediately tried to help with cat litter troubles. I feel lucky to have you as a neighbor.

Hugs: Huge Hugs to the “Cranbrook Hub for Refugees” team who work tirelessly to raise funds to support refugee families. With over 22 million displaced people in the world due to violence, conflict or persecution, the need is vast.

Hugs: To all the neighbours who gathered at the scene of a two-vehical collision in the residential neighbourhood intersection Tuesday, to offer comfort, concern and good advice. Cars were damaged, for sure, but no one was hurt. Good luck to you all.

April 21 - 27: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

