Hugs & Slugs

Slugs: Huge Slugs to the rude, abusive elderly couple at the Superstore Tuesday morning. The cashier has no control over how many people are working or how busy it is, trying to hit her with a till divider, and making rude comments and calling her names isn’t going to get you out the door quicker. I hope people you care about don’t deal with that behavior at their workplace. Despicable!

Belated Hugs to all involved with the last Locals concert of the season. Kudos and thanks to: Lorraine and Mark; to all the hardworking backstage, tech and support, and front-of-house crew of volunteers; to all the performers. What a fantastic finale! Can’t wait to find out what next seasons offers. Cheers!

Hugs to those responsible for organizing the revival of the Dance component of East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival, which took place April 17 & 18 at Key City and Fort Steele theatres. The dedication and commitment of both volunteers and performers is commendable and a real inspiration. Thanks for sharing your time and effort, and showcasing your talents!

Hugs: To the Cranbrook Indoor Sports Facility crew for remaining calm, compassionate, and transparent throughout what I can only assume is a very trying time. Great job continually trying to find a solution that would appease all parties involved and doing so in a positive, supportive way. We need more kind, forward-thinking individuals like you in our community.

Hugs: To the worker driving the white van who stopped to let me know my backpack opened up on my way to work! Saved me losing my stuff! Thank you!

Hugs: A great big hug to the Kimberley Dynamiters! An exceptional bunch of young men who gave us a great year of hockey. Congratulations to the team, players, coaches, trainers, all the volunteers at the Civic Centre for a very good year!

Slugs: To the young lady with the beagle for allowing it to go to the bathroom on our yard and not your own. You did not even have a bag to attempt clean up. Shame on you! CLEAN IT UP!

Slugs: A child was lost one year ago (God bless him) on our twisty little road through Jaffray. You know how you don’t quite negotiate those curves when you’re going too fast? Check your speeds, ladies and gentlemen. Is your great big hurry really worth it? 60 km/hour is posted for a reason.

Hugs: To the Kin Club of Cranbrook for putting on an awesome Outdoor & Recreation Show this past weekend! Its great that the club is putting it on again, we missed it. The new theme is great for the area we live in. Looking forward to next year! Thank you Kin Club of Cranbrook!

Hugs: Big hugs to Peak Family Dental and Dr. John. I was scared of dentists so hadn’t gone for a decade. They give exceptional service and I’m not scared anymore.

