Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To dog owners who keep their dogs on leash at Elizabeth Lake, which is a wildlife sanctuary.

Slugs: To the lady that has run the walk light twice on me in the last week maybe you should take your time coming up on the crosswalks. I’m very upset about this right now. You were driving a grey Honda Ridgeline. I was crossing at 14th Ave. and 2nd St. This makes me mad beyond belief. I’ve been cussing you out since I got home less than 20 minutes ago.

Slugs: To dog owners who don’t keep their dogs on leash, or don’t clean up after their dogs, or leave dog poop bags for others to clean up at Elizabeth Lake!

Hugs: To Roger, who takes pride in his neighborhood, and has been busy clearing off snow under the Canada Post box on Larch Drive as well as clearing snow from the side of the road and his back alley!

Hugs: To Rob and crew at Flooring Superstore for the best service in town, from the older woman carpenter.

Hugs: Warm hugs to all the staff at Core Fitness for the caring and encouraging way you treat all of us and to my fellow fitness ‘gym junkies’ who are equally encouraging and non judgmental which makes working out fun! I’ll be back soon for sure!

Slugs: My lawn ornaments went missing — a colw and a sheep. The cow was found in the bush. They have sentimental value, so I would appreciate the sheep returned and them being left alone

Hugs: To the Cranbrook firefighters for being so awesome! My carbon monoxide alarm went off yesterday (possibly due to a loose wire) and they came and thoroughly checked the place out to ensure that it was safe. They were very kind, gave firefighter dog stuffies to my young children and even let them sit in the truck – turning it into an exciting experience particularly for my 5 year old who was a little freaked out by the alarm. They also gave us a plug in carbon monoxide detector for the hallway where the original one went off to ensure that my kiddos are extra safe. Thanks for being so great, Cranbrook is lucky to have you!

Slugs: To all the people that continue to talk on their cellphones, running red lights, not letting pedestrians get to the curb before you run their ankles over. May I suggest getting out and walking and see how it is for the pedestrians. I have brain cancer so i am a little slow. A little extra patience would be great. It’s not asking for to much when the law states you should let the pedestrian get to the curb. I am always wearing my helmet and high vis vest and crossing legally. It’s safer to jaywalk in town.

Hugs: Big hug to the phat-tired bike crew for the trail packing this winter, it made it possible for us older and smaller walkers to get out and about.

Hugs: To Richard of Just Roofing for a job well done. He did what he said he’d do when he said he would do it. It was a challenging roof. He was quick and the clean-up was amazing. I would not hesitate to recommend him for any roofing job. Many thanks.

Slugs: To a certain ATV dealer who’s security alarm goes off in the middle of the night and on quiet weekends. Please fix it, it is very annoying and is “cry wolf” already.

Hugs: To Gord Delamont who has consistently helped us through out all the years, appraising all our valuables without charge, that were donated to the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store.

Slugs: To the person sending slugs to the City of Cranbrook for the “senseless” deer culls. First of all, I highly doubt that you are the majority and that the people for it are “few” or “uneducated.” Here is some education: Deer regularly cause car accidents even if the driver is obeying all road rules and paying attention. Deer get nasty with people who are innocently walking leashed dogs and don’t necessarily see the deer hiding close by. Deer also hang out in backyards in the middle of the city and then attack dogs who live in those yards when the dogs are let out with the owners not realizing that deer are in their fenced yard – this has happened to me personally as well as others I know. Not to mention worrying about sending my young children into the backyard (and of course I check for deer before letting them play back there.) Also, and not that this one is a reason cull the deer, but it’s annoying, there is always plenty of deer poop to clean out of my yard in the Spring – which I am not going to leave lying around where my children play. Now let’s talk about predators. I doubt you want to run into a cougar in the middle of town, but with the amount of deer in Cranbrook, it is a very real possibility that a cougar or other scary creature will come here looking for lunch.

Send Hugs or Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com