Hugs and Slugs: Now more than ever

Hugs to the couple that got married on the weekend. Adhering to strict physical distancing protocol did not prevent you from creating a beautiful space in which to formalize your commitment to each other and share a powerful sign of love and joy, during this turbulent and uncertain time. Much happiness and best wishes to you!

Hugs and thanks to the whole Cranbrook Townsman staff for all you’ve done, and continue to do, to keep our local newspaper going (especially the print editions!) during this period of many closures and cutbacks. You are a valued source of information and entertainment and we, your loyal readers and subscribers, will continue to support you. “Keep column and carrier on!”

Hugs: To all of the photographers who take the time to bring us the best pictures of our wildlife. Hugs to Corey Bullock for the New Born Lamb resting on its mothers back. Hugs to Christina Blaskovich for the Mourning Doves pic. Hugs to Miriam Saville for the Grey Jay, the geese and the bluebird. Hugs for Bob Whetham for filling up the entire page of our local newspaper the East Kootenay Extra with his pictures of all kinds of beautiful birds, in the sections named Urban Wildlife. Hugs to, and last but not least, Stewart Wilson for always getting us pictures of local wildlife. Thank you to all of you! You just brighten up my day!

Hugs: To the Canada Safeway Manager the afternoon of February 11, who handled my concern more than generously. You exceeded my expectations for good service.

Hugs: To the gentleman who paid for all my groceries Feb 25th at Super Store — $267 worth! For some reason or other my password wouldn’t work. While I`m phoning my husband to check and see if I had the right password, this gentleman paid the entire bill. I was shocked — to say the least! — so I followed him and his wife out to the parking lot and offered to write him a cheque. He refused and his wife just smiled and replied that he did this all the time. Santa and his helper working overtime? Hugs to you both!

Hugs: To the birthday parade that went through town with lights & decorations on the vehicles, honking their horns to help people celebrate birthdays while in isolation. I saw some of the best smiles from young and old on my pages newsfeed at the end of March and April 1. Thank you for your time and enthusiasm.

Hugs: To everyone self-isolating that live alone especially seniors, some of us are fortunate to have a husband, wife, children or other family members in our households. So if you know of anyone alone please reach out and give them a phone call and check in on them, makes their day.

Hugs: Just wanted to send out a big hug to our Post Office. We mailed a parcel to our daughter in Calgary on Tuesday around two pm. It arrived by noon at her doorstep, the next day! Impressive!

Slugs: A pandemic slug to people who refuse to isolate themselves when requested to do so. The same slug also applies to governments who won’t give the power to the authorities to get the job done. And yes, I’m talking about that couple in Cowichan who might not be punished. That’s how we’re going to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, comrades?

Hugs: A glorious hug to premier ministre François Legault for his efforts to try to contain the Covid-19. As one Québec pub says, “Every day, I save lives. I watch TV series, I play video games, I call my grand-mother. I stay at home.”

Hugs: huge tons of hugs to the “Birthday Parade” that went thru our area April 4th! We lost count of the number of gaily decorated vehicles — even a big transport truck! You brightened the day of all that watched you pass by. Thank you!

Hugs: Big hugs to our Safeway Store management and staff for their care and help during this crisis. It is such a friendly atmosphere to enter the store and feel very welcome and safe. Well done to all.

Slugs: Another truckload of Slugs to the persistent drivers on Industrial Road 2, who insistent on violating the 50km posted speed. What part of 50km do you not understand, are you visually impaired or do you just not care. Please slow down, there are approximately 300 residents living here, please respect our community.

Hugs: To the Ministers of Cranbrook Churches who have given us the gift of their words of Love, Hope, Faith and Caring at this difficult time. Also to the Salvation Army, Street Angels and Food Bank for helping the most vulnerable, Everyone: Support them if you can. Last but not least all those who help seniors and those who can’t help themselves.

Hugs: To the person who built the snowman & his dog at the picnic table beside Rotary Trail in Kinsman park & the hearts carved out of the snow on the path. You brightened my day.

