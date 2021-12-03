Hugs and Slugs for the end of the rainy season

Hugs: Huge bouquet of hugs to the Cranbrook emergency department, Dr. Neimand, Dr. Wik,

Dr. Scheiman and all the ER staff working on October 25th. Also thank the Lab & X-ray technicians all were professional kind & caring. Special Hugs to Melanie, Debbie, Conner & all the 3rd floor Staff. I feel extremely fortunate for the care I received in the 5 days there. Cranbrook residents should be proud to have a Hospital with such professional, kind, caring staff. Thank you all!

Hugs: To all the volunteers from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 for all the hard work during the poppy campaign and the Remembrance Day ceremony at Rotary Park. Well done and thank you.

Hugs: Friday November 19th I lost my wallet at the Tamarack Mall on the chairs in front of Winners. A wonderful gentleman found my wallet and gave it to the lady at the Hickory Kiosk. Thanks to everyone! Blessings.

Hugs: A hug to the City of Cranbrook for the Christmas decorations in the downtown area. They are very nice looking.

Hugs: Huge hugs to Eileen, Carol, Louise, Anne, & Ester, the Kimberley United Church “cookie ladies“ who baked & delivered cookies to numerous seniors — several times during this trying time. We THANK YOU for dropping off a bit of sunshine to us.

Hugs: To Kevin at Bridge Interiors. We love our new leather chair, so comfy and stylish, matches our couch, also a purchase from Bridge Interiors. Also a Thank You and a shout out to the two young guys, who delivered our chair, just awesome! Customer Service is just fabulous. Thanks again Kevin!

Hugs: Big hugs to Cranbrook Glass. Outstanding, fast, good and friendly service. They’re awesome!

Hugs: To Allan Hudock of Real Canadian Superstore pharmacy for going the extra mile! Much appreciated!

Hugs: To Shannon, on behalf of all who enjoy this column, for her community service by encouraging us to recognize so many in our city with gratitude throughout the year. This is Shannon, thank you so much!

Hugs: To “Truckers tired of carrying the country on their backs”…indeed. Let’s keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they cover the long lonely roads of winter, especially the treacherous highways now West of us, so that we can all have “the bounties of the season”, and then onwards throughout the winter. You are heroes! Also hugs to all delivery people who are dropping off joy and surprises to many over the next month!

