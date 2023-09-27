Hugs and Slugs (but especially Hugs)

Hugs: For Dr Nelson and his entire staff at Cranbrook Family Dental! You are an amazing team of people, caring people, I must say. Thank you to all of you for the care I received.

Hugs: Big Hugs for Tia and Sydney and the rest of the staff at the BCSPCA! You are truly animal warriors! You go above and beyond to ensure that your animals are healthy, safe and loved!!

You don’t give up! You are amazing! Thank you for all you do!

Hugs: Big Hugs to Noah at NorthStar bikes! Thanks for fixing my bike! You provided the best customer service, I have ever experienced! Thank you!

Hugs: To the land owners that let us all use their property for so many years above the Community Forest. That was very generous and greatly appreciated.

Hugs: A special thank you to Terrance and Derrin from Fenwick & Baker who changed my flat tire when I was unable to reach family for help.

