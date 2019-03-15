Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the employee at Pages Book Emporium who rushed to return my watch to me. She had heard it hit the floor when it pulled off with my gloves. My husband had just given it to me for Christmas, so I especially appreciated her honesty. Customer service above and beyond!

Hugs to all involved in the Rotary Rockies Film Festival. Such a diverse selection of films, providing much food for thought. Thank you!

Hugs: To the Domino’s crew who celebrated a 101 year birthday with us. They were awesome and the pizzas were amazing. They did their job with the highest regard to their customers. We truly appreciated everything your team did for us. You gave our dad a fabulous “101” birthday. Thank you!

Slugs: To whoever it is that is supposed to be maintaining the Canada Post outdoor box areas on various streets in town. Maybe you do get a hug for doing some but there are a lot that don’t get maintained. This subjects people having to walk on ice in order to get their mail. This includes seniors. Shoveling and sanding needs to be done to maintain these properties.

Thankful Hugs to the Key City Theatre for continuing to promote a scent-free facility. It is such a relief to be able to attend functions in a relatively fragrance-free environment. If all patrons would be mindful and respectful of the expectation to tone down or eliminate personal perfumes at this – and other public venues and facilities – what consideration of others that would show.

PS. A grateful thank you to people who ARE aware and are actively practicing “safe scents”!

Slugs: To Shaw Cable. I had to call Shaw Cable on three separate occasions this week for technical support. Each time I was put on hold for over a half hour each time. On the third call, I selected the phone option as if I was a new customer and I got through to an agent immediately. The agent rudely said he doesn’t do technical support and only did sales and put through to technical service where I waited for a half hour and finally hung up out of frustration. It is unacceptable that new Shaw customers get better service than current Shaw loyal customers. I am not loyal anymore!

Smelly Slugs to those ( of both genders!) who liberally apply overpowering scented products then attend public functions, oblivious to the distress and discomfort it causes so many others. Etiquette suggests one should be able to detect another’s perfume, etc. only when invited into their personal space. Hint: a little dab’ll do ya!

Slugs: To the lady with the gray car feeding the ducks at the north end of the Tamarack Mall on Saturday, March 9. I stopped and pointed out to you that there was a sign on the post asking people to not feed them but you chose to ignored it.

Hugs to all who performed at last weekend’s Locals. Interesting line-up, stellar musicianship, great entertainment, as always. The grandson-grandfather duo of Connor Foote and Ed King was a particular highlight. Thanks, all, for sharing your awesome talents!

