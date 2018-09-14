Hugs and Slugs

• Slugs to the dog owners that let their dogs off leash in Kinsman park. There are clear signs saying keep your dogs on a leash. There are people using the walking trail that maybe are afraid of dogs or have their dogs on leash and have unleashed dogs running up to them. If you must run your dog without a leash there is an off-leash dog park a block away!

• Hugs: To Mike Koch and his friendly, efficient staff at Arrow Motors for the care and service they give to us and our vehicles. Super customer service!

• Hugs: To Dr. Irina Baciu for the very professional dental care she gives to me and my husband. You are the best.

• Slugs: To the middle aged lady with dirty blonde hair in Safeway on Friday afternoon. You stuck your hands in the hamburger bun drawer to squeeze a couple of buns before deciding the third one met your standards. Really! You used your dirty hands on the buns and left them behind for others to buy. I was a little shocked and did not say anything. Next time you will get an earful!

• Big hugs to BC Hydro for quickly restoring our power on Monday morning.

• Big Hugs to the cashier at Safeway who gave me a vacuum cleaner .

• Hugs: I ran over a small piece of wood on the highway, lost a tire, pulled over and stopped. In less than two minutes a truck stopped. Out jumped Jaret Dolfo, changed my tire, wouldn’t accept anything and off he went. From a senior lady, thank you. You are an angel.

• Slugs: I understand you like my fairy you stole out of my flower garden. I like her too. I miss her. Please bring her back and put her in the garden where she belongs. I would appreciate it and so would my family. Thank you.

• Slugs: Big slugs to the city of Cranbrook’s lack of care for the cemetery. The ‘new general’ is not watered and where my beautiful Mother is buried looks like a big gravel pit. After talking to city for 18 months and MANY promises made, NOTHING has changed! There are underground sprinklers at the dog park and it is well maintained … Why not the human loved ones of the citizens! We paid for a maintained plot of ground for her remains… where is the maintenance? I hope your loved ones aren’t treated like yesterday’s dirt! Slugs to you!

• Hugs: To Riemann Painting for their fantastic work of painting our basement. This company is all about customer service and we are lucky to have them here in Cranbrook. Thank you to all of you, Nicole, Kim, Chris and Justin. Cant’ say enough good things about the way our project was handled right from start to finish.

• Hugs: To the City of Cranbrook’s waste management department. We had the BEST collector for years, “Thank you sir” and now have a new one. He’s working out well. Today my garbage was forgotten on pickup (kinda hidden and hard to see) and when I called they were here within 30 minutes to collect it. Now that is good service! Thank you. Just a side note, maybe your guys could lead the other departments into such efficiency AND always with a smile too!

• Hugs to that great owner, Chris, at Great Canadian Oil Change. One can be compassionate and understanding as a business owner. He knows why he is getting the Hugs.

• Hugs to Kristy at the Safeway Pharmacy for her amazing customer service. Your name recall and personal service actually makes going to get medication a pleasure!

• Slug: Congratulations to the Liberal Party of Canada for being the proud owner of a stalled pipeline project that the federal court has shut down and no one wants to buy. Enjoy!

• A double slug to the school board employee who left school board’s pick up truck idle for the whole time while he weed-whacked the perimeter fence of Parkland Slugs to the dog owners that let their dogs off leash in Kingsman park. There are clear signs saying keep your dogs on a leash. There are people using the walking trail that maybe are afraid of dogs or have their dogs on leash and have unleashed dogs running up to them. If you must run your dog without a leash there is an off leash dog park a block away.!School playground Friday afternoon. Not only is this a waste of fuel and ours tax dollars, but think of the added air pollution! This is 2018, so get with the program.

Send Hugs and/or Slugs to shannonstewart@cranbrooktownsman.com. Include your name and contact info

(which will not be published). Keep a lid on the defamation, and all that.