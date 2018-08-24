Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To my neighbour you noticed I was watering my lawn on Wednesday the 8th. My apologies to the citizens of Cranbrook. I wrongly thought it was Thursday, our watering day. I do have a fridge magnet and would encourage everyone to get one free of charge at City Hall

Hugs: To all the faithful ICE fans that have purchased season tickets for 2018 to 2019 season. It should be an improved team from last year, not that the young guys fell short of giving the fans some great entertainment. Double entertainment from a couple of the old-boy season ticket holders as well.

Slugs: To Main Roads for leaving a home-made utility trailer on the side of the road on the way to the Wasa dump for better than a week. Could have been a dangerous situation as it was on the pull-over portion of the road. You’re usually pretty diligent.

Slugs: To the person that left the utility trailer there in the first place.

Hugs: To the brave and relentlessly hard-working firefighters doing their best to keep Kimberley and Cranbrook safe. You are all doing a wonderful job. Hugs also to the RDEK for striving to provide as many updates as they possibly can, keeping the public informed and creating a greater sense of peace of mind.

Hugs: Thank you to all the people of Kimberley who came out on Saturday night to the Kaleidoscope festival. It was amazing to see all thse people who’ve had such a stressful week with fire evacuation alerts get out together and dance to some fantastic music in the smoky air.

Hugs: To Rob Jordan of Dacota Freight for being such a friendly, helpful driver for Dacota Freight. Your customer service is EXCELLENT!

Hugs: To Nolan for the great service you provide at the Tim Horton’s by the mall location. It is always a joy to see you at the drive through. We need more people like you around. We come to the drive through at Tim’s just because of you. Thanks so much!

Hugs: To Andrew at Steeples Veterinary Clinic who spoke with me about my cat troubles. It was so nice to be able to just chat about the problems without having to book a formal appointment, though I definitely will be for any potential future feline-related issues!

