Hugs and Slugs

SLUGS: It is amazing the number of people in Cranbrook who chose to ignore the purpose of wide white line on the road just before the stop sign line or if they do know, they chose to ignore it. The RULE is people STOP at the wide line then creep forward to the STOP line and proceed when the traffic allows. Using this procedure, as outlined in the Rules of the Road handbook, will prevent many near misses not to mention heart stoppers when it appears you are going to run the STOP sign. Driver licence testers could help enforce this rule by failing those testees who fail to comply with this rule. The City could save thousands of dollars by not bothering to paint this line as it is mainly ignored anyway. It’s your tax dollars!

HUGE HUGS to the couple in the ER waiting room on Wednesday, July 18, at around 5:30 pm. I was in rough shape, and really scared. The man quickly gave up his seat for me and the lady held my hand and comforted me while my husband waited to get me checked in. Your kindness won’t be forgotten! Thank you so much!

SLUGS: To major stores in Cranbrook who neglect to wash the sidewalks around their entrances. Sticky, grimy god-knows-what is not something I like to walk through, and I’m sure it is unsanitary when tracked into your stores.

HUGS: To Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. I had a false alarm from my detector and they were on site in less than five minutes.

HUGS: Garbage department of Cranbrook. Having lived in a few of the East Kootenay towns (Marysville, Kimberley, Elkford and Sparwood) Cranbrook has the best garbage pick up I have experienced. And the friendliest drivers.

HUGS: To Brandy, Sam and Sid at the Mobile Shop at Superstore for the great service.

HUGS: To the new Sushi Wood restaurant for providing a great atmosphere for date night! Welcome to Cranbrook and best of luck.

SLUGS: Drivers in Cranbrook. As I am almost always a pedestrian, Cranbrook has the worst behaved drivers for walkers I have experienced. I have been cut off at crosswalks several times. Crosswalks! Seriously. We are supposed to be safe there. When I am driving I am watching for pedestrians.

HUGS: Lots of love, hugs and more to Stephanie, Save On Foods Kimberley, for outstanding customer service. I was returning a pool blowup and her outstanding service was remarkable. I am so glad she is part of the team at Kimberley Save On Foods. She is one special woman.

SLUGS: Drivers in Cranbrook. My daughter was driving a few days ago and in a left hand turn lane she was honked at by the person behind her because she was waiting for traffic and did not want to get hit. I was in the passenger seat and she was driving safely. Some people are in too big of a hurry in town and I see people blowing through the lights all the time.

HUGS: To the Tillerman, steak for the Sun, smiles for the maiden who’ll make the rain come.

