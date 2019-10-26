Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: Once again to Stewart Wilson for the beautiful picture of the Savannah Sparrow shown on the front page of the East Kootenay Extra newspaper, September 19th. Keep these pictures coming. Makes my day!

Hugs: To Collin and Collette at Arrow Motors for going way beyond the call of duty to give excellent service to our vehicles and special care and attention to my sick husband on Thursday, October 4. Amazing! Arrow Motors is more like a family to us and we sure appreciate all your kindness.

Hugs: To the BPO Elks NO. 444 Nelson, BC for donating their old cardboard bingo cards to the Cranbrook Senior Centre Branch 11 for our Wednesday afternoon Senior’s Bingo. Thank you for helping us out with 800-1000 new cards. We wore the old ones out. Always looking for new players. Seniors helping seniors. Thank you again.

Hugs: To Domino’s Pizza for donating free pizzas one a month to the Senior Centre Cranbrook Branch 11. Very much appreciated!

Hugs: To Jennifer at Canadian Tire who works the customer service desk. She is an amazing, hard working girl. A real asset.

Hugs: To Mason and staff at Mr. Mikes. Thank you for making my birthday special. You guys are amazing!

Slugs: To all the people who don’t pick up their dog droppings at Gyro Park. There are a lot of kids playing there.

Slugs: To whoever thought it was a good idea to post the “WISH YOU WEREN’T HERE” sign as you’re entering Cranbrook from the south. You cannot read the small print as you’re driving by, so what message does this send to visitors, tourists and residents?

Hugs: To Soulfood Restaurant on Baker St. for their fabulous food and wonderful atmosphere! You have done a great job of transforming your new space into a warm and welcoming place.

Hugs: Huge hug to the ladies at The Station hair salon! Great with my toddler and love how they cut all our families hair.

Hugs: Thank you and hugs to our mail people. Letters and parcels always stay dry and everyone is super nice! We appreciate all your hard work.

Hugs: The biggest hug and kisses to Linda Halliday. She is the kindest and most generous grandma Ra we could have asked for. Always there for us and we love you so much!

Hugs: To Daleen Baybee for being an amazing lactation consultant. We couldn’t imagine our life with out you.

Hugs: Lovely hugs to Flo and Jim for being wonderful neighbours. Thank you for all your help, smiles and encouragement!

Hugs: To Bruder Plumbing for doing a thorough job of servicing my furnace and gas stoves this year. You caught stuff not one other company noticed. Good on you! Thank you.

Hugs: To Jeannie Ewasiuk, pharmacist and owner, from Shoppers Drug in the Tamarack mall. You have a great way with people and are always patient and take the time to be helpful. Thanks Jeannie!

Hugs: Big Hugs to the Fire Hall restaurant who did a free Turkey dinner for anyone on Thanksgiving Monday.

Hugs: To Safeway who made a cake that looked like a turkey and then they gave the cake to the Fire Hall restaurant for the Thanksgiving dinner they put on.

Hugs: Huge hugs to Barb Wloka at Wloka Farms in Creston for donating pumpkins and apples to my Kindergarten class. Also, hugs to Faraman Farm in Creston for donating apples as well. You’ve made some very happy kids!

Hugs: To the ladies at the Townsman for going the extra mile. Our carrier was on holiday and someone from the office hand delivered my paper and when it was late they called to explain and again will go the extra mile, actually 3 km to deliver to me. Thank you.

Hugs: To Geromy at Neno’s Paint & Body Shop. He took time out to help a senior, gave advice, which not many do. Hats off to Geromy. Go see him, he will give you the help you need.

Email your Hugs and/or Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com