Hugs and Slugs

Huge Hugs to Willow Appliances awesome repairman! Prompt and very efficient service when storm electricity fried some of the memory board in my dryer. You saved me a fortune! Thanks again!

Strong Hugs to Pro Fitness for taking care of my teenage grandsons fitness needs while they were here on vacation! They loved your facility! They go to their gym in Victoria 4 hours a day and you provided your services for an extremely nominal charge while they were here for two weeks! Many thanks and hugs!

Huge furry hugs and “woof woof” to Kendra & Staff at Shaggy Wags Grooming for removing all the burrs from Buddy! I tried but gave up! You fit him into your busy schedule without notice! You all did a fabulous job (as usual!) and he looks amazing!

Many many hugs and special thanks to the management and staff of Save On Foods in Kimberley. They always go above and beyond for their customers and staff members. They truly all work together as a team. I would highly recommend Save On Foods in Kimberley for a great shopping experience.

A huge hug to the two churches that went together and provided a wonderful love filled event in Gyro Park on Saturday August 10th, I just need you to know how grateful and impressed all of us that where there and you all did and a pay it forward like no other, thanks so much for all that was there for absolutely anyone to come and pick up goodies and enjoy free food and lemonade etc, they day was so enjoyable and I came away feeling so loved, appreciated and loved and I felt that you should all know what an impact you made.

Sending a big hug to Dave Roberts for helping two first time home buyers with their inspection. Your availability, patience and detailed explanations were sincerely appreciated and we are grateful for your service. Thank you so much!

Big hugs to the volunteers at Fairway Park Estates to who gave their time to help paint the very large fence. It is beautiful and I thank you.

Big Slug to the City of Kimberley for the POO Smell in Marysville! Surely Marysville Residents pay enough in taxes to cover the cost of neutralizer for the sewer lagoons every day if needed?

Hugs to Ryan Feere from the Orange Deco windshield repair tent down by Tim Hortons for his above and beyond customer service. He was helpful, polite, friendly, and excited about doing his job well. Keep your eyes on the prize, Ryan!

Hugs to Neno Autobody for excellent and quick service.