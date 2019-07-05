Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To all the people in the Tim Horton’s drive through who threw garbage at the already overflowing bins only to have their trash land on the ground and then drive over it and not pick it up. How lazy can you all be!! Don’t throw garbage if there’s no room for it, and if it lands on the ground get your lazy butt out of your vehicle and pick it up!

Hugs: To Travis at Cranbrook Flooring for his excellent job. From the old Girl.

Slugs: Huge slugs to the Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park for allowing campers to stay for 4-8 weeks on the lake sites year after year. The allowable posted time is two weeks per year per park. I drove from Cranbrook only to find no sites available again. These campers are squatting at this lake.

Hugs: To the special employees at Safeway who helped me get my groceries and an even bigger hug to the young lady who brought my groceries home. You made my day!

Hugs: Huge Hugs to the wonderful lady who paid for our two items at Home Depot Nursery on the May Long Weekend. Apparently E.K. debit cards don’t work there, so we were going to leave to get cash from a machine, but she stepped in and paid for us. Thank you! What a generous act.

Slugs: Huge Slugs to the big silver truck who passed on the right side of the road (single lanes) where there was a crosswalk right in front of the stopped car ahead of me. What if someone was crossing?

Hugs: To the very pleasant Cranbrook City Works Crew who have worked hard to tidy up the Old General Cemetery. It looks so more cared-for with the grass cut and spare tree limbs taken away. Hopefully this will be an ongoing practice since this cemetery is now on the Cranbrook Heritage Register.

Slugs: To the lady turning on to Victoria on Canada Day in the black Lexus SUV with bike rack on back for driving with your dog on your lap. Do you know how many accidents have been caused by doing so because the driver can’t react fast enough to a sudden need to do so? To all you slugs who drive this way — If you wouldn’t drive with your child on your lap the don’t do so with your pet!

Hugs: To the staff at Mount Baker Secondary School for your efforts, kindness, knowledge, consideration in helping the students get through Grade 12. Such dedication under such pressure doesn’t get the acknowledgement it deserves. Have a great summer!

Hugs: To the organizers of the Mount Baker Secondary School Commencement exercises, Thursday, June 27. A powerful and moving ceremony marking the end of an era. Hugs also to MC Faith McWhirter, Principal Viveka Johnson, ?aq’am Chief Joe Pierre, Retiring Superintendent Lynn Hauptman, School Board representative Wendy Turner, the Ktunaxa drummers and singers, the Vocal Jazz Ensemble for one last great performance, Valedictorian Isabella Fiorentino, all the readers throughout the evening, and most of all, the Graduates themselves.

Hugs: To the Rotary Club members and Cranbrook RCMP, who directed traffic and parking to make Friday’s Graduation reception work so well. And Hugs to St. Eugene Resort for hosting such a wonderful event.

Hugs: To the RCMP officer who was helping direct parking at the St. Eugene during Grad pre-prom. Thank you also for directing traffic on the highway afterwards. With the amount of vehicles coming back to Cranbrook, you really helped us avoid huge wait times to cross the highway. Thanks so much!

Hugs: To the Mount Baker Secondary School Graduating Class to 2019. May fortune smile upon you all! We will miss you.

Hugs: To Albert at Shaw Cable. Thank you for your great and always friendly service. Have a great summer, Albert.

