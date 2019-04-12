Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the little white truck that turned off Baker Street and on to 9th Avenue. Thanks for blowing the crosswalk light on me. Same to who ever it was in the SUV that ran another crosswalk light and I hollered at you because the old lady never hit the crosswalk light but I did. So thanks for the scare. And finally, to the black, newer Chevy who blew through a red light on 14th Avenue and 2nd Street. I will be putting a slug in the paper every week for you drivers.

Hugs: To Gordon of Delamont Jewellers for the super job you did resetting my diamond ring. It is really sparkling now! Your professional attitude and friendly service have made me a very happy, satisfied customer. We are lucky to have such a kind, caring jeweler in Cranbrook. Thank you.

Hugs: To all those who have stood up and put their names forward for the vacant Cranbrook City Council seat. Good Luck to all of you, during this campaign.

Hugs: Big Hug to Tom Shypitka, MLA Kootenay East for taking on Sierra Club BC. Tom supports the most environmentally regulated and conscious mining industry on the planet. He is looking out for BC jobs and the economy. Also he is calling to task the hyped up claims of Sierra Club BC. It’s great to have a voice of reason.

Hugs: To Stew Doyle from Stewart Doyle and Son Drywall. Good job again, Stew. Thank you!

Hugs: To Victoria Avenue Dental for fixing my rotten teeth after my Chemo and Radiation, all 29 cavities. You Gals Rock

Hugs: To Garth Brears of Burntwood Hearing for completing a competent audio test for my husband, Chester, so that his hearing aids now operate properly and he can wear them without hurting his ears. You are a professional in your field and we are very grateful for your assistance.

Hugs: To the Cities of Cranbrook and Kimberley for plowing the snow off the NorthStar Rails to Trails path. It has opened the entire trail much earlier and many are out enjoying it. Thanks also to Kimberley for the branch and brush removal. Let’s hope Cranbrook follows suit and the whole trail is soon swept and ready for spring.

Hugs: Big National Hugs to all the people along the road with the “Fire Trudeau” and “No Carbon Tax” signs.

Slugs: To the same bus driver now running the WalMart bus. You ran the crosswalk light on me. You were in the middle of your turn, regardless you’re supposed to let the pedestrian cross the road. The same goes to the gal in black mini-van that did the same downtown turning on baker and pulling into the royal bank.

Slugs: To the Cranbrook RCMP detachment for not speaking to me or other people that were in the detachment in private and not returning my emails and the same goes to B.C Transit for not getting back to me.

Hugs: A delicious hug for Cobs Bread for their fine products. It’s definitely worth a visit!

Hugs: An educating hug to the recent comment on slugs for the culling of deer. As for the aspect of natural predators prowling in town, it could have already happened. Although I did specify that I could not be absolutely sure, I suspect I might have spotted a couple of wolves near Tamarack Centre. Is this the shape of things to come?

Slugs: To the outdoor cat owners that do not supply litter boxes for your cat. If it is not going to the bathroom in your yard it is doing it in your neighbours! Have some decency, people. I am sick of replacing 100 pounds of soil every year because of your cats, and not being able to eat all the produce in my garden after your cat goes right in among my plants. Supply your cat with a litter box!

Slugs: To the dog owners that let their dogs go to the bathroom all over others’ yards. Let your dog go in your own yard and then go for a walk. It is not my job to clean up your pet’s mess! I hope it comes back to you one day by the ton!

