Hugs: To Sylvia and also to the nice man who waited for me to come out to find someone hit my car and left. A great big hug to Sylvia. Thank you.

Hugs: And a big smile to the anonymous lady who bought breakfast for three old goats at Denny’s last Tuesday. It was a pleasant surprise and will be passed on.

Hugs to Janice at Kootenay Communications for sorting out a tangled billing issue that was not their problem and for still believing in print media;)

Huge Hugs to the paramedics, first responders and hospital staff who took care of me on Sunday Mar.10. I couldn’t have asked for better care. Also big hugs to my friends who kept me safe until they got there.

Hugs: To BMO. Upon noticing a customer having problems understanding transactions was causing the line up to increase, two clerks opened their windows to process customers’ demands. I feel that little gesture went a long way. Thank you!

Hugs: Great big Hug to the Kin Club of Cranbrook for hosting the All New Outdoor & Recreation show April 12-14th! We sure have missed their annual show showcasing local business ! Have a nice day and remember “Smile!”

Hugs: Thank you to my family and the Cranbrook Ambulance service for all their help over Christmas when I fell.

Slugs: Shame on the tenant at Mountain View that is causing problems for other tenants.

Hugs: A big warm puppy hug to Caitlen from Bull River Guest Ranch who went above and beyond to return my run-away dog before I even knew she was missing. Some more hugs to Jake and the locals up Maus Cr way who helped point her in the right direction. 5 Starts, 2 Thumbs Up!

Slugs: While at the recent ceremony honoring Jarret Stoll’s induction into the Kootenay Ice Hall of fame one couldn’t help noticing the entire presentation was delivered to the empty end of the rink undoubtedly so photos showed a fuller house in the background.

The irony was not lost on me as the team’s management turned it’s back to the people that have supported them through thick and thin and whom witnessed them once again lose another game that evening.

I feel sorriest for the kids on this team but also the many hockey fans that supported the team over the years especially Robin Sudo, the person that delivered on so much more than singing the national anthem.

Thank you Robin Sudo for all the work you did for the team over the years and for your efforts involving the induction.

