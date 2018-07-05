Hugs and/or Slugs: July 5

Slugs: To the people who take wheelchairs from the hospital. I went to the entrance of the Cranbrook hospital and there weren’t any there. Three times, none there. Porter says people steal them from the entrance. What a terrible thing to do!

Hugs: To McDonalds Restaurant. “Thank YOU” for the beautiful flower garden all around your store. We will be back next year to take in the flowers in bloom! From some “out-of-towners”

Hugs: To Rick Stebbings of Power Paving for his generous gift to the City of Fernie for their outdoor rink. Free asphalt. Let’s bake it Black.

Slugs: To the campers who park their RV at choice sites at our local lakes, such as Wapiti and Larchwood or favourite spots on local creeks and then leave it squatting there all summer! What happened to the idea of sharing favoured spots with others who would like a few days there?

Send you Hugs and/or Slugs to: shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Just Posted

Kimberley man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

Roof upgrades underway at Key City Theatre

Work to upgrade roof structure to close theatre operations for the next two months

Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South

First responders on the scene quickly

Hugs and/or Slugs: July 5

Slugs: To the people who take wheelchairs from the hospital. I went… Continue reading

Category 2 open burns to be prohibited in southeast BC

For the Townsman CASTLEGAR — Effective at noon (Pacific time) on Friday,… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew from India and China into B.C. on June 23

Most Read