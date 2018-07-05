Hugs and/or Slugs: July 5

Slugs: To the people who take wheelchairs from the hospital. I went to the entrance of the Cranbrook hospital and there weren’t any there. Three times, none there. Porter says people steal them from the entrance. What a terrible thing to do!

Hugs: To McDonalds Restaurant. “Thank YOU” for the beautiful flower garden all around your store. We will be back next year to take in the flowers in bloom! From some “out-of-towners”

Hugs: To Rick Stebbings of Power Paving for his generous gift to the City of Fernie for their outdoor rink. Free asphalt. Let’s bake it Black.

Slugs: To the campers who park their RV at choice sites at our local lakes, such as Wapiti and Larchwood or favourite spots on local creeks and then leave it squatting there all summer! What happened to the idea of sharing favoured spots with others who would like a few days there?

