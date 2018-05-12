Another Royal Wedding is at hand — time to think about your choice of hats!

Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle?

So I understand there’s a big wedding coming up.

The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is set for May 19.

And media world-wide is going to make sure we don’t miss a thing about it. Take the Victoria Times Colonist for example. The TC feels that we are so interested in the royal wedding that they have created a heading for it on their website. Really. The list goes thusly:

News, Opinion, Business, Sports, Entertainment, Life, Islander, Travel, Homes, Royal Wedding, Driving etc.

I mean couldn’t it be under Life? Entertainment? No, it gets it’s own heading. That struck me as odd, despite the fondness many in Victoria may hold for the family of its namesake.

Under the heading are the latest stories that the worldwide press has managed to dig up on the royal soon-to-be-newlyweds. It’s full of useful etiquette tips for the lucky 600 who will attend, such as the length of hems considered acceptable. No bare shoulders. No black or white dresses. Did you know that the British royal family are responsible for the white wedding dress tradition? The first white wedding gown was worn by Queen Victoria.

Small prints but none that are big and blocky. Hats yes, but not too large. “It’s not the Kentucky Derby”, sniffs the fashion expert who was consulted by the newspaper.

The wedding will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at high noon. The couple needed the Queen’s permission to hold it there, but then the Queen is Grandma. What Grandma would ever deny her grandson a simple request like, “Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle? It’s only a few close friends. We’ll clean up.”

The Queen consented. Her exact words were:

“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”

Which is exactly what my grandma said when I told her I was getting married.

Incidentally, when the Queen approved Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton, the bride was referred to as “Our Trusty and Well Beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton”.

Does Grandma have a favourite? Cause for a little issue between the sisters in law?

Now, I’m assuming my invitation was lost in the mail, but who will be attending? Because Harry has been pushed far down the succession list by his adorable-progeny-producing brother — he is now only sixth in line — he is not obliged to invite diplomats and political figures. Justin Trudeau was not invited, nor was Donald Trump. But there will be celebs aplenty according to British Vogue. Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Cara Delevingne, David and Victoria Beckham, and Serena Williams are all slated to attend.

The only one on that list I had to google was Cara Delevingne, so I’m pretty proud of myself. Ms Delevinge, I have since learned, is a British actress and model, mostly model, so good on her for scoring an invite.

The dress is the subject of great speculation. “I would love to see her in something brave and daring on her wedding day: a Victorian Erdem number with cascading ruffles, a magical John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown with mad embroidery, or a dramatic Giles Deacon haute couture dress with that air of British majesty!” gushed Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen.

Imagine spending your days pondering the bravery of wearing a gown with cascading ruffles. Dude probably makes big coin as a Vogue fashion consultant too.

In any event, being selected as the gown’s designer could make a career.

Baking the royal wedding cake will be Calire Ptak of Violet Bakery in London. It is rumoured to be an elderberry, lemon concoction, which sounds… interesting. In a floral way, I mean.

After the marriage, Meghan Markle will become Her Royal Highness, Princess Henry of Wales. She will also become the Duchess of Sussex, as the Queen is expected to make Harry the Duke of Sussex. Thanks, Grams! For the castle and the title!

Any other royal wedding information is readily available for those interested. Just check any newspaper online under the royal wedding tab.

Previous story
Why We Have Funerals

Just Posted

The Week in Review: May 11

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

Week of May 6 – 12: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from… Continue reading

Man sentenced to 42 months in manslaughter case

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

Wild Drama’s production of “Seussical” opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, runs through Sunday, May 13 at the Key City Theatre

Cranbrook Bandits baseball to begin year in Montana

‘A’ team kicking off 2018 at annual Libby Loggertown Wood Bat Classic, junior side in Mission Valley

The Week in Review: May 11

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Pass the tissue: Length of allergy season up 60 per cent

Some allergens are active 33 days earlier than previous seasons

Most Read

  • It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

    Week of May 6 – 12: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from…

  • Why We Have Funerals

    Yme Woensdregt I’ve noticed over the last number of years that it…

  • Hey Grams, can I borrow your castle?

    So I understand there’s a big wedding coming up. The royal wedding…