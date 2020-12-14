In the forest, the tree seemed a lot smaller compared to when we brought it inside. (Corey Bullock file)

In the forest, the tree seemed a lot smaller compared to when we brought it inside. (Corey Bullock file)

Farm life: The tale of the misfit Christmas tree

Let me tell you a little story. A tale of the 2020 Christmas tree.

Last Saturday I woke up really early, I was like a kid on Christmas morning. I was excited because, well, today was the day we would get our Christmas tree.

Not just any tree, either. You see, we were going to cut down our very own Christmas tree from a nearby forest.

I think my excitement stemmed from feelings of nostalgia. When I was a kid, my whole family would don our snowsuits and go to the local tree farm on Derry Road to cut down a tree. I so looked forward to this tradition. I remember being absolutely freezing and walking into the warm barn afterwards to get a cup of hot chocolate or warm apple cider. I can still smell the inside of that barn. Apples and spices and yes, fresh trees!

We’d take our tree home and let it rest in the stand for a while. We’d put on Christmas carols and decorate the tree as a family. One ornament in particular that I always looked forward to putting on the tree was the Hershey’s mouse. It was a little mouse that was dressed up like a chef, holding a Hershey’s chocolate bar and some other accoutrement. I loved that particular ornament because my nickname as a kid was ‘mouse’.

Anyway, I digress. Saturday morning I managed to lull myself back to sleep. The sun wasn’t even up, we couldn’t very well look for a tree in the dark.

By the time 11 a.m. rolled around we were finally ready to go get our tree. I signed the permit (which can be found online, for free) and packed it in my bag. We headed to a nearby forest of Crown land that we knew had some very good potential for Christmas trees.

After about an hour of driving down the old dirt roads we came to a fork in the road. We stopped, decided to hang a Larry, and in the distance was a perfect patch of trees.

We turned off the truck and headed into the forest, determined. We kept finding more and more trees that were suitable until we came across the one. There it was, on the hillside, in all its glory. We made our way over, checked to make sure it was within the permit regulations, and cut it down. All the while the dogs were frolicking about and I was humming Christmas tunes. The only thing missing was snow.

We got it back to the truck and this is where the trouble began. We realized how truly mammoth this tree was. We decided that it was no big deal, we’d take it home and give it a trim; then it would be perfect.

Once home, we cut a few feet off the bottom, saving the branches for wreaths and garland. Then we set it up in the tree stand and gave it a little haircut.

Feeling pretty darn good about ourselves, we brought the tree inside. Yes, you guessed it, still too tall. Much too tall. Like three feet too tall. So, we cut some of the top off. This was also a mistake. Never cut the top. Now we have a poor tree chopped at both ends with a bad haircut.

“We should have just gone to Top Crop,” I said. That’s what we’ve always done and been happy to do. Their selection of beautifully farmed and cared for trees means you’ll always have the perfect one.

I was filled with regret. This poor tree that we took from its home in the forest stood, bare, in our living room like a giant Charlie Brown tree.

Trees sold at the grocery store or places like Top Crop are farmed specifically for putting up in your home at Christmas. As Phoebe in ‘Friends’ would say, they are fulfilling their Christmas destiny.

That said, over the past several days I have grown to be quite fond of our misfit tree. Now that it has lights and decorations it looks lovely, actually. It’s just not the ‘perfect’ tree we’re used to.

Also, no one will even see it. We can’t have friends or family come over, so who cares how lopsided it is, right?

It seems fitting that with 2020 being such a horrible year, we end it off with the worst tree we’ve ever had, too. But just like this year, we still manage to find the beauty in this tree. The memories we made getting it, the fact that it will be enjoyed in our warm, cozy farm house, and the fact that at the end of the day – it’s a symbol of nostalgia, love and light. Perfectly imperfect.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Our misfit Christmas tree is the perfect place to snuggle up with our pups. (Corey Bullock file)

Our misfit Christmas tree is the perfect place to snuggle up with our pups. (Corey Bullock file)

Previous story
FINLAYSON: The long economic tail of COVID-19

Just Posted

Laurie Middle School has reported a potential exposure to Covid-19.
Potential Covid exposure at Cranbrook middle school

A potential exposure to Covid-19 at Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook has been reported by SD 5.

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
Province distributes grant funding to local schools

Parent advisory councils aligned with Cranbrook schools are receiving thousands of dollars… Continue reading

The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve tour with Santa will take place this year, after having received approval from Victoria on Monday. (Submitted file)
Santa’s coming to town – annual Christmas Eve tour of Cranbrook confirmed

The office of Dr. Bonnie Henry has approved Santa’s safety for the annual tour of Cranbrook

College of the Rockies second-annual Giving Tuesday campaign was a resounding success thanks to generous donations from the community. Mike and Corinna Robinson from Lotic Environmental contributed $5,000 to the Dean’s Equipment Fund for Environmental Science. (Submitted file)
COTR raises more than $70,000 through annual Giving Tuesday campaign

The funds will go towards three initiatives at the college

1st place and People's choice award - Friendship. Val Rowan photo
‘Smile With A Senior’ photo contest winners

Seniors in Partnership, a committee of United Way East Kootenay, held a ‘Smile with a Senior’ photo contest with a $200 cash first prize and many other prizes

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Most Read