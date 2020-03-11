Farm life: The smells and sounds of spring

The old Massey has been tuned up, surely anticipating spring as much as we are. (Corey Bullock file)

The snow and ice has melted from the driveways, leaving them in a sludgy state. Our trucks and shoes are forever filthy. The horses and pigs rejoice, for they love the cool temperature of the mud during the day. Lambs have given birth to new offspring, who seem so very clean compared to their mothers.

Sightings of the barnyard cat are more frequent now. He is coming out of hiding in search of prey. The birds can be heard chirping in the early morning again too, celebrating that spring is near.

This morning when I woke, the moonlight was shining through the trees so bright, it was casting a glow on any remaining skiffs of snow in the fields. I tried to get a photo, but I just couldn’t do it justice. I can barely explain in words the look of the moon this morning. Hauntingly beautiful. Enchanting. Breathtaking. The clouds covered it just so, it reminded me of a scene from an old movie.

As the moon fell behind the Purcells, the sun began to rise above Fisher Peak on the other side of the property. A beautiful, warm haze filled the sky. Everyone complains about the spring forward time change. I understand, I enjoy my light-filled mornings too. But this morning the moon and the sun danced together, painting the sky in the most magical way.

There’s something about the way the sunlight shines through the many trees on the farm, creating little pockets of warmth. Creating long shadows in the evening. Calling the happy sighs, the “ahhhhh’s” and “mmmmmm’s”, from within us as we bask in the light.

Now that the ground has thawed, all sorts of critters have started to emerge. Millipedes are finding their way into our bathroom. Spiders crawl on the walls of the kitchen. Mice appear and quickly disappear from underneath our deck. I can do without the creepy crawlies, thank you very much, but they are a part of nature.

The squirrels are out and about again, taunting Ollie as he patiently stares up various tree trunks in hopes of another “squeak!”. He becomes so fixated on them but as fast as he is, he has yet to actually hunt one down.

My vegetable seeds sit in a cool, dry, dark space, for it is not yet their time. Winter is not quite over yet and their precious roots deserve to live without fear of frost. I’m anxious to begin planting, so I will continue preparations until it is time for my seeds to come to life.

The boys recently got the tractor and lawn mower running again. Some spring maintenance is usually required with these types of old machines. The grins on their faces as the engine on the tractor fired up was reminiscent of childhood. A look that is filled with pride. A look that says, “look what I’ve accomplished!”

Spring cleaning has truly begun. It’s time to tidy up winter’s leftovers. Time to organize our shed and take inventory of our camping supplies. Time to dust off our bikes and our baseball gloves. Our fly fishing rods will have to continue to sit dormant until the rivers open back up in June.

I can’t wait for that first day back on the river. I can’t wait for our first camping trip of the year (which is typically around Easter). I can’t wait to get my hands dirty in my garden. I can’t wait for a day that’s warm enough to open up our windows and let in the fresh air. Just eight more days until spring is officially here.



