Farm life: the little things, June

All of the little things I loved in June.

Reading: I am so thrilled that my copy of ‘Floret Flower Farm’s Cut Flower Garden’ arrived at Huckleberry books this month. I ordered it a few weeks ago and they got it within two days (thanks Huckleberry!). I’ve been itching to read this book for some time now and once I realized I didn’t have to order it online I jumped at the opportunity.

Erin Benzakein is the author and the founder of Floret Flowers. She is one of the leading farmer-florists in the US, conducting extensive field trials, along with growing cut flowers, hosting workshops and a plethora of other ventures. She’s drawn to more old-fashioned blooms and that is honestly why I like her style so much. This book is very informative, explaining to the reader how to grow a variety of specific blooms (dahlias, sunflowers, poppies, carnations etc.), and how to arrange them. If you’re interested in flowers at all, get a copy of this beautiful book.

Listening to: Speaking of Erin Benzakein, I also recently listened to a podcast that interviews her, and I enjoyed learning more about her story and how she goes about flower farming. The podcast is called ‘The Flower Podcast’ with Scott Shepherd. I’m not a huge fan of the host, but I wanted to hear from Benzakein and it’s an informative listen.

Making: If you haven’t made pizza on the camp fire, I am encouraging you to do so now. Two weekends ago we went camping for E’s 30th Birthday. His favourite food is pizza so a friend and I decided to make some home made dough and attempt making pizzas in the cast iron over the fire. We were pleasantly surprised at how well they turned out! I recommend getting a good cole base, making sure your pan is lined with parchment, and using a lid to keep even heat/melt the cheese. I have a book of camping recipes that I referenced, but the website Fresh Off the Grid has a great recipe. If you’re looking for camping recipes in general, that website is a great resource.

Watching: I recently watched the documentary 13th on Netflix. It explores the history of racial inequality in the US, with a focus on the prison system. It’s an informative watch, an eye opener, and a good resource.

Everything else: This weather has made for some serious growth on the garden front. Rain + warm weather = happy crops. I’ve been keeping up with weeding, and have plans to plant a few more things that will be harvested in late summer/autumn. I also recently applied to become a vendor at the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market, where I’ll be selling fresh produce, cut flowers, and macrame pieces later in the summer. I hope to see you there!

I’m not sure what the mosquito situation has been like in Cranbrook lately, but I’ve barely been able to go outside at dusk on the farm. Our grass is overgrown in many areas and with all of the rain we’ve had it’s a perfect breeding ground. I’m hoping we can move the horses and get the lawn mower out this week to remedy that situation a bit. My legs are absolutely covered in mosquito bites. It’s difficult when it’s still 27 degrees outside but you have to wear full layers just to protect yourself from the skeeters. Last week, E and I packed a picnic to have at Horseshoe lake, and it was cut very short. We didn’t even get to the food before we got eaten alive! We covered ourselves in bug spray and it was still a war zone – I suppose we’ll have to wait a few weeks before picnics at dusk can be enjoyed comfortably.

I wish you a happy and healthy July, and I’m hoping for some fantastic weather for the month ahead.