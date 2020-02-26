The pigs have been very pleased with the warm and sunny weather we’ve been having. (Corey Bullock file)

Farm life: the little things, February

A monthly roundup of the little things in life.

February has been a productive and interesting month indeed. The weather has been absolutely phenomenal, hasn’t it? We’ve had lots of sunny days and warmer than usual weather, and I’m just fine with that.

The animals on the farm have certainly been happy about this weather as well. The pigs love basking in the sun and the sheep are out and about. The horses have been galloping to their own merry tune and the hens, well, they’re pretty much always the same.

We’ve also been dealing with some uninvited guests: the Fort Steele turkeys. If you frequent the area, you’ll know the ones I’m talking about. There’s about 50 to 80 of them that show up on our property at any given time. As cool and as beautiful as they are, it’s frustrating that they’ve figured out when the dinner bell is.

With little to no snow on the farm I’ve started to clean things up a bit. Our yard looks a little unkempt when the snow melts, mostly because of the dozens of ponderosa pine trees that are shedding their needles. It helps to tidy things up and run a rake where I can. We also had a fire to burn off some of the firewood bark that’s accumulated over the past few months. It’s almost officially time for spring cleaning. If only the ice on our driveway would melt.

As many of you may already know, I embarked on a new adventure working at the Cranbrook Townsman last week. Paul Rodgers, who used to work at the Townsman, is now working at the Bulletin. He lives in Kimberley so we essentially just switched jobs to help with our commute and expand our horizons. I’ll keep you posted on how that change is going. For now, I’m settled into my new desk and looking forward to getting to know the community in Cranbrook a little better. I’ll certainly miss Kimberley and all of the wonderful people I’ve gotten to know, but I’ll definitely be visiting. Especially for the occasional wing Wednesday at The Shed.

READ MORE: Farm life: making plans for this year’s garden

READ MORE: Farm life: a day of good, clean Canadian fun

Listening to:

For Christmas I was gifted many a vinyl record. I’ve had a few of them on a constant rotation including John Denver, Chris Stapleton and Leon Bridges. I absolutely prefer listening to vinyl and playing an album from start to finish. As much as I’m a fan of my Apple Music playlists, there’s nothing better than going through our record collection and picking an old favourite.

Reading:

I’ve recently been hooked on this series in Outside Magazine called The Horror Vault. Give it a google if you’re into real-life mysteries. It’s a series of outdoor-related scary stories, like the feet and shoes that washed up on the coastal bays of BC, or the double homicide that haunts the Appalachian Trail.

Watching:

I’ve been watching an HBO documentary miniseries called McMillions, which debuted in February. It’s about a man who scammed the McDonald’s Monopoly game between 1989 and 2001. I’m a big fan of HBO shows and documentaries in general and this one is no exception.

Making:

I recently bought a sewing machine after spending a few years looking for a used one. I prefer a more manual machine, so I was hesitant to buy a brand new one, but I ended up finding one that will fit the bill. I’m currently working on some slip covers for the cushions in our camper. Hopefully one weekend soon we’ll also be able to take the camper out for our first camp of the year! If this weather sticks around it will be an easy decision to do so.

I wish you all a very happy month in March and I hope there is sunshine and warmth in your forecast, too.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Just Posted

Cranbrook cull comes to an end: Eight deer the result

Cranbrook’s latest deer cull operations have come to an end, with the… Continue reading

?aq’am goes into lockdown after reports of shots fired

A lockdown of buildings out at the ?aq’am community was lifted without… Continue reading

Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook, warns of MDMA overdoses

There have been recent reports of multiple overdoses with severe outcomes in Cranbrook.

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

City pursuing grant funding for water pipeline bypass

Project will allow city for projects at Phillips Reservoir without interrupting water service to residents

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Farm life: the little things, February

A monthly roundup of the little things in life.

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Most Read