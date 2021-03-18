Farm life: Spring is here

The light on the farm as of late has been something of a spectacle. (Corey Bullock file)

Sunday morning. I wake to my natural rhythm, no alarm to jolt me out of my slumber. The dogs are sound asleep on their beds. I’m not shocked to see that I’ve slept in, we’ve lost an hour after all.

I go through the traditional morning motions, brushing teeth, making coffee, stretching and yawning and making strange noises to release my tiredness during all of the above. I wake the dogs, “time to get up sleepy heads.”

Sawyer, the puppy, is bright eyed and bushy-tailed. His tail is actually hilarious. He hasn’t quite figured out what it’s for yet. Sometimes it seems as though he will just take off in flight, his tail swiftly in motion as if it were a helicopter rotor. Ollie, the five-year-old, looks at me in disgust. “Unless you’re feeding me, or we’re going outside, I’m not moving.”

I do just that, feed the dogs, before we proceed outside to enjoy coffee on the porch.

The sun has just crested over the mountain tops and it’s shining between the trees on the farm. Such a delightful morning – aside from the birds chirping, it’s silent, peaceful.

Today is a busy day, there is much to do. After a BLT and some fruit salad for breakfast, E and I get straight to work.

We head to the greenhouse in the garden with all of the necessary supplies to start some seeds.

We fill tray after tray after tray. We start with Roma and Tiny Tom tomatoes. 225 cells to be exact.

We move on to thyme and rosemary, which is quite tricky, and picky, and we’re not sure if it will work out. But it’s worth a shot.

We plant onion seeds and shallot seeds, lacinato kale and butter crunch lettuce, and we decide to start a few flowers as well.

The temperature in our hoop houses is quite warm and the previous week we amended the beds, so we move on to planting an abundance of radish and a few beets of the early variety.

By this time it’s the afternoon and we’re both in t-shirts. The sun is high in the sky, directly above the garden, and it feels so good on my face. I sit and enjoy a snack and a glass of rosé. It’s so lovely to be back in this space again.

This space of peace and quiet. This space where all of the elements of nature connect. This space where the dogs lay in the sun and I get my hands dirty and we’re all okay. This space where hard work truly pays off. This space where I feel like my whole self, completely and utterly content.