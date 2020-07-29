Corey Bullock file.

Farm life: How time has forced us to slow down

I feel as though I say this each and every month but I cannot believe July is coming to an end. Summer is so fleeting. This year has been a whirlwind. When I look back on stories I wrote in February and March it feels like an eternity ago, yet it has come and gone so quickly.

I’ve been busy though, and I think that is partially why time is passing so swiftly. My to-do list seems to remain a mile long no matter what I do. Every time I cross something off another task gets added. This is good for me, I don’t do well being bored. I must pause and remember to take in the little moments however, because they are the ones that bring colour and joy and beauty to every day life.

Sometimes when I’m in my garden I am both overwhelmed and overjoyed with how far it has come. What was once a giant pile of weeds and pine needles is now a blooming oasis abound with flowers and fruits and vegetables and beneficial insects (for the most part). It is a true testament of time passing, of seasons changing.

If anything good has come from this pandemic, it’s the forced slow-down of life. The ability to sit back and watch the birds in flight, the sun set behind the mountains. During pre-covid times I still had such an appreciation for nature and all of the good it brings to my every day life, but the hustling, bustling busy-body in me has a renewed appreciation for all things simple and pure.

Despite the fact that this pandemic has made many people sick, taken many lives, and devastated the global economy, there is something to be said about how it has forced us to take a look at what matters. To slow down. To spend time with our families and be creative. I’ve read so many blog posts and articles about how it has made people think about what truly matters.

One thing I cannot wrap my head around though, is how people are treating one another. In grocery stores, on the streets, and especially online. We all need to work together. We need compassion and kindness and understanding.

My advice to anyone and everyone? Turn off your phone for a while. Take a walk in nature. Smile. Observe the birds, the chipmunks, the sky above you. What do you smell? What to do hear? What truly matters to you?

Time will pass no matter what, so spend it doing the things you love. Spend it with the people you love (if you can) and know that there is good in the world. There is beauty, sunshine, laughter and hope. In the words of Banksy, “if you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Live music, and other retro matters

Just Posted

Farm life: How time has forced us to slow down

I feel as though I say this each and every month but… Continue reading

Online crime reporting an option for Cranbrook residents

Those wishing to report a crime, such as theft under $5,000, can do so online

Jim Abbott: Honourable, tuned in, undefeated

Tributes to the late Kootenay-Columbia MP, including from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper

Live music, and other retro matters

Why is live music best; discovering John Martyn; and more

Conservation officers destroy two bears in Kimberley over the past month

One trapped on Kimbrook Crescent, the other on Bingay Street

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

B.C. Lotto Max players win big with 4 tickets earning nearly $2.5M

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Most Read