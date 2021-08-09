Farm life: Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end

As we prepare for moving day and our home fills with boxes, I can’t help but reminisce about some of the times we’ve had on the farm over the years.

I decided that one of the best ways to look back on this time would be to go through all of my old Farm Life columns.

One of the things that stood out the most to me in all of my previous columns were the quiet moments. Moments where time seemed to stand still. Standing in the rain after weeks without it. Listening to the birds chirp and the animals squabble in the morning as I drink my coffee. The way the light streams in through the south-facing windows at the end of the day. Foggy mornings.

Driving off the farm and into the woods to collect firewood, and taking in all of the scenery. Walking my dogs alone through the nearby fields.

Spending time in the garden with no music on and no one around, just enjoying the feeling of working hard and getting my hands dirty. Listening to and observing all of the various critters. Sitting by the campfire with friends, being acutely aware of how much of a good time we’re having.

Being present with whatever it is I’m feeling, whether it’s anger because of a tough situation or elation because of a triumphant day. Connecting to nature in the most intentional ways.

Another thing that stood out to me in previous columns were the many meals we shared. Meals between E and I, or meals with family and friends. It’s true that the kitchen is the heart of the home. We have spent countless hours in our farm house kitchen and I may miss that part of the farm the most. That, and the view.

Being able to go the garden and pick fresh vegetables and herbs for a meal is something I will never tire of. Bringing our outdoor table and chairs inside so we can fit 15 people in our tiny dining room (pre-COVID). Learning to bake bread, make pasta from scratch and trying out all kinds of new recipes.

I will carry all of these memories and skills that I have into our new home. We will continue to mark the quiet moments. We will continue to try new things. We will continue to share invaluable moments with our friends and family around the dining room table.

I’m so grateful to have been able to spend the last three years in Fort Steele learning, growing and living. I will cherish all of the memories we’ve made and I will always look back on this time with fondness.

As with many things in life, it’s time to move on. Time for a new chapter. Time to break out the cleaning supplies, the paint and the tools and make this house our new home. So here’s to more adventures, more learning opportunities, and making Cranbrook our home, at least for now.