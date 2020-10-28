Every year, for the past three years, we have gone camping for Halloween weekend at HaHas Lake (pictured). This year we shall return for the last weekend of October. (Corey Bullock file)

Farm life: Another month come and gone

What I read, watched, listened to and made in October

Here we are at the end of another month. October come and gone. I feel as though the older I get the faster time seems to move. As the 90’s pop group Smash Mouth said, the years start coming and they don’t stop coming.

It’s hard to believe that in just two short months we will be entering into a new year. I think most of us will be ready to bid farewell to 2020. It has been an unusual year indeed, for lack of a better word.

October was a strange month in and of itself. Particularly the weather, which was all over the map. I’m still not mentally prepared for months of cold and snow, but there’s no stopping it.

Over the past month I have enjoyed cooking, getting ready for winter, and spending time outdoors. This coming weekend E and I will be going for our annual Halloween camping trip, which I am really looking forward to. Every year for the past three years we have camped on Halloween. We don’t have kids so it’s the perfect time to go; usually there’s no one around! It is also typically the last time that we get out and camp before spring. I love camping in the fall with the beautiful scenery, crisp mornings, and the fact that we have a warm, cozy camper to sleep in.

Here are a few of the things I have been enjoying this month.

Reading: I decided that since it’s ‘spooky season’ I would endeavour to read a thriller novel. I am currently working my way through Steven King’s book titled “11/22/63”. It’s about a time traveller who attempts to prevent John F. Kennedy’s assassination. It’s a page turner for sure and as with all things Steven King, quite macabre.

Listening to: Lately I’ve been listening to podcasts whilst making dinner at night. It’s a great time to just tune into something funny or informative and chop away. If you haven’t listened to the “Into the Wilderness” podcast, I recommend that you give it a go. There’s a strong focus on U.S. environmental and wildlife management, but the episodes I have listened to are all informative and interesting.

Watching: If you haven’t seen “A Life on Our Planet” with David Attenborough, watch it as soon as you can. This film brought me to tears on multiple occasions. Attenborough has lived a life that many could only dream of. He is 93 years old and has visited every single continent. He has also seen first-hand the affect that humans have had on the planet and how we’ve pushed ourselves into the climate crisis. Please watch this film and share it with your friends.

Making: If you read last week’s column you’ll know that I’ve been busy making all kinds of food this month. I am notorious for spilling things and getting stains on whatever I’m wearing when I cook. So I decided to make myself an apron in an attempt to save some of my clothes. I found a pattern on Pinterest that uses old button-down shirts, which is perfect because I have an entire bag of old flannel and work shirts that are just sitting, waiting to be recycled into something useful.

I hope you all had a great month and I hope that November brings sunny days, adventure and inspiration you way.

