Today, on April 22, over 1 billion people will come together – virtually – to mark Earth Day.(Pixabay)

Today, on April 22, over 1 billion people will come together – virtually – to mark Earth Day.(Pixabay)

Earth Day 2021: a time to reflect

By Ruth Kamnitzer

Today, on April 22, over 1 billion people will come together – virtually – to mark Earth Day. This year’s theme is ‘Restore the Earth’ and focuses on how natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking can restore the world’s ecosystems and combat climate change.

Among those marking this day will be Joe Biden and the 40 world leaders he has invited to his Summit for Climate Leaders. Biden will announce new plans by the U.S. to cut emissions over the next 10 years and highlight how enhanced climate ambition will create good paying jobs, advance innovative technologies, and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts. He hopes that new U.S. commitments will spur the leaders of other major economies, including Canada, to follow suit. Increased commitments – and actions to support them – are sorely needed if we are to limit global warming to 1.5-degrees and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Despite the pandemic, global greenhouse gas emissions continued to rise in 2020, according to the World Meteorological Institute’s recent report on the State of the Global Climate 2020 . It was one of the three warmest years on record, a record setting temperature of 38 degrees C was recorded north of the Arctic Circle, and Arctic minimum sea ice was at its second lowest. The wildfires that ravaged the Western U.S. and filled our own Kootenay skies with acrid smoke were only one of the many impacts of the droughts, heatwaves, and other extreme weather events that are the hallmarks of climate change.

“I call on everyone – from governments, civil society and business to individual citizens to make 2021 count,” U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote in his forward to the report.

So how do we, as a province, position ourselves to be leaders in the low carbon future Biden will lay out in his Earth Day summit?

British Columbia has some of North America’s most progressive climate policies. In 2008 BC became the first jurisdiction to implement a carbon tax. CleanBC and the Climate Change Accountability Act lays provides incentives and lays out a plan for reducing emissions, and newly set sectoral targets lay out details of how we are going to get there. We have been leading the country in electric vehicle sales, and our BC Energy Step Code for building has been held up as an example to the rest of Canada.

Yet at the same time, we have policies and projects that jeopardize our progress and tie our economy to an unsustainable future.

Emissions from existing and proposed LNG and fracking development are not in line with our commitment to reduce greenhouse gases, according to a report by the Canadian Institute for Policy Alternatives. In fact, if the LNG Canada project in Kitimat comes online, emissions from oil and gas would alone exceed our 2050 emissions target by 160 %. Yet the government continues to support oil and gas through subsidies, despite a recent poll showing that British Columbians prefer investment in clean energy over LNG. Coal mines in the Elk Valley are having serious environmental impacts, including selenium pollution, for which Teck recently received the largest fine ever given out under the Fisheries Act. If the four additional mines now being proposed are approved, those impacts will worsen. And while emissions from exported coal do not show up in Canada’s totals, they nonetheless go up into our atmosphere. Meanwhile, continued logging of old growth, and failure to act quickly enough on the recommendations of the old growth strategic review released last September, will impact the ability of these forests to take carbon out of the atmosphere, as well as threatening biodiversity and the cultural and spiritual value of our forests.

As a province, we must push forward with policies and projects that take us towards our goal of reducing emissions, stabilizing our climate, and protecting ecosystems, and swiftly move away from those that take us in the opposite direction. Every policy, every project, every dollar we spend, matters.

And this Earth Day, how do we as individuals, weary from the long pandemic and worried about our finances, heed Guterres’ call to ‘make 2021 count’?

Firstly, we must educate ourselves on issues at stake. Take time to understand climate change and the impacts it is having here in B.C. and all over the globe. Find out what scientists are saying. Watch an overview of the latest State of the Climate Report, or tune in to the livestream of Biden’s climate summit. Understand our policies in B.C. Read up on our carbon intensive industries like mining, natural gas, and forestry, to understand the environmental and economic impacts. Don’t assume the way we have done things in the past is the way we should do them in the future. Reflect on the role natural healthy ecosystems play in our lives, and support policies that protect habitats. Then act. Lower your personal environmental footprint. Take advantage of rebates being offered through BetterHomesBC to make your home more energy efficient. Think about your consumer choices. Talk with your colleagues, your friends and family, and share what you have learned. And finally, communicate with your elected representatives, and let them know that tackling climate change and protecting our natural environment is at the top of your agenda.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How’s your soul today?

Just Posted

Today, on April 22, over 1 billion people will come together – virtually – to mark Earth Day.(Pixabay)
Earth Day 2021: a time to reflect

By Ruth Kamnitzer Today, on April 22, over 1 billion people will… Continue reading

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
54 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-two people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care

While pharmacies across B.C. are using AstraZeneca for public immunizations for people 40 years of age and older, there is no availability currently in the Kootenays. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
No AstraZeneca vaccine availability in Kootenay pharmacies, says Interior Health

Vaccine has been opened up at pharmacies in other areas of the province to people 40 years of age and older

Balsamroot, pictured here, can be found on Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park, Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes, and many other areas across the Rocky Mountain Trench. (Paul Rodgers file)
Spring’s yearly spectacle of balsamroot

Ever year in May, balsamroot emerges for a brief showy period

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Using panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto. (Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read