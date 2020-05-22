Continue keeping calm, and being kind

Hugs: Big hugs for Margaret, a cashier at Wal-Mart. Every time my husband shops there she is always so kind, smiling and helpful making sure we got all we needed, doesn’t matter how many people she may have in her line-up she is always the same. Thank you Margaret!

Slugs: To the man in the Ford F150 truck, Rusty Brown in colour. We were going through the drive through lane at Dairy Queen on Saturday May 16/2020 admiring your truck, Nice Truck! But then, you threw your lit cigarette butt out of your window. This is NOT COOL! If you do it right out in the open just like you did that day, then I’m pretty sure you do it all the time. Get yourself a BUTT bucket, costs $1.25 at our local dollar store.

Hugs: To all the people I was totally oblivious to, waiting patiently to enter one of the greenhouses at Top Crop on Thursday afternoon. I blew past them in my haste to get the last plant on my shopping list and only later realized they were waiting to observe the “five person maximum” restriction. Not one of them called me out or otherwise embarrassed me and for that I am truly grateful. Thank you and I promise to be try to be more aware as we lift restrictions in public places!

Hugs: Gigantic hugs to Ken and Scott for rotoraking and cleaning our law on Easter weekend. They are wonderful neighbors and are looking out for us old guys.

Hugs: Big belated hugs to Don at Home Hardware. I called about picking up my online order and tried to then arrange curbside. After locating the item, he said he checked the address and found he would be in my area and drop it off instead. Made my day! Thank you Don.

Slugs: To those who shop with masks and don’t follow the rules. You still need to follow social distancing measures please do not walk closely to others reach in front of others — wearing a mask is your choice but you need to respect others choices to not wear a mask — please be respectful.

Hugs: To all our school district employees, many are working hard to help deliver an online education to your children. When school comes back many will join the other ESW workers to help restart our communities. Thank you everyone: school principals, teachers, CUPE staff – board office staff and senior administrators. Many of which have had very few days off since returning from spring break.

Hugs: To the painter(s) of the rocks placed along the trails in the Community Forest. What a great pop of colour!!

Hugs: Huge hugs to Peter at Save On Foods who went over and above. He found and brought in a product I could not find anywhere during these times. Thank you Peter, it is so much appreciated for your great customer service.

Slugs: In this time of social distancing, to cyclists riding on sidewalks. Especially to those who do not announce their passing nor observe the required distancing in doing so. And particularly to three wheeled cyclists who force the entitled pedestrian who has the right of way into the street!!!

Hugs: A very big hug to the staff at Kimberley Save on Foods who fill my grocery order with excellence, and to the Rotarians of Kimberley who deliver same. Much appreciated.

Hugs: To the owners and staff of The Bedroom for a great job at arranging their store so that physical distancing is in place. A shout out to Yves for being conscientious during my shopping experience.

Hugs: To the lady in the red and black jeep that purchased our coffee this morning. What a nice gesture.

Send Hugs and Slugs to

shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com