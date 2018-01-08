Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

The world got to see some great hockey on Friday when Canada battled the Swedes for gold at the Junior World Championship.

It also got to see an example of poor sportsmanship when Lias Andersson, Sweden’s captain, threw his silver medal into the crowd.

Anyone who has ever competed for anything knows that “it’s not about winning, it’s about how you play the game” is a crock. And in a high-stakes game with the world watching, losing is going to be a traumatic event.

In that context, the tears shed by some of the Swedish players are understandable, and we can also understand Andersson being overcome by emotion and frustration after his team failed to achieve their goals.

Despite their skill level, these are, after all, just teenagers. Teenagers who were under pressure to win practically since they strapped on their first pair of skates. But Andersson’s later comments that “This was kind of our last chance, so this sucks,” shows his medal toss was as much the result of attitude as frustration.

For those who are mentally agreeing with Andersson and thinking “second place is just the first loser,” it’s not. Getting to second place at this level of hockey is still an incredible achievement, and one to be proud of.

Competing is about winning, but in the end, it’s about winning well. That means not only playing well and by the rules as you overcome your competition, but also being a good sportsman. Andersson’s actions and attitude robbed his team of some of their joy in getting the team to the gold medal round.

Throwing your medal into the crowd may not be on the same level of some historic sports tantrums — tennis star John McEnroe springs to mind — but it is still unsportsmanlike behaviour, something that a player of this level should be beyond, no matter his age.

Steve Kidd is senior reporter with the Penticton Western News

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Politicians pose on plastic bags

Just Posted

RDEK votes down new communications tower

Area C director Rob Gay says there was too much opposition from local residents.

Local governments waiting on marijuana legislation

Municipal and regional governments wading through legalization uncertainty.

Kootenay Ice lose back-to-back to end rough road trip

7-3 loss to Prince Albert, 4-2 defeat by Saskatoon Blades should give team busy ‘week of rest’

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Operation Christmas Miracle

How Cranbrook showed the true spirit of Christmas to a family in need

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

SAR extract stranded biker near Alberta border

The man was found by helicopter, partially buried under his bike in a small avalanche.

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Every year, Kimberey Alpine Resort thanks the community by offering one day… Continue reading

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Most Read

  • B.C. VIEWS: Politicians pose on plastic bags

    Virtue signalling distracts from local government performance

  • Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

    Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd