COLUMN: At the Library

At the Library

Cranbrook Public Library

By: Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) Masks are mandatory again.

Library hours for October are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curb-side pick-up is still available by appointment.

Please note the Library will be closed Thursday, September 30 in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Five-ingredient Dinners (641.512)

Baked to Perfection – Katarina Cermelj (641.5639311)

Toronto – Allan Levine (971.3541)

Daring Greatly – Brene Brown (158)

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess – Caroline Leaf (616.891425)

Sexual Justice – Alexandra Brodsky (342.7308)

Never Say You Can’t Survive – Charlie Jane Anders (808.02)

About Time – David Rooney (681.113)

Leonardo da Vinci – Walter Isaacson (bio)

Breath – Joyce Carol Oates (fic)

Blind Tiger – Sandra Brown (fic)

19 Yellow Moon Road – Fern Michaels (fic)

Whiplash – Janet Dailey (fic)

Suspects – Lesley Pearse (fic)

Ice and Stone – Marcia Muller (mys)

A Slow Fire Burning – Paula Hawkins (mys)

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten (DVD)

Reef Rescue (DVD)

The Virus that Shook the World (DVD)

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (DVD)

Hindenburg: The New Evidence (DVD)

Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy (DVD)

Inside the Met (DVD)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Love & Other Natural Disasters – Misa Sugiura (ya fic)

The Taking of Jake Livingston – Ryan Douglass (ya fic)

Strange Creatures – Phoebe North (ya fic)

The Right Side of Reckless – Whitney D. Grandison (ya fic)

Broken Throne – Victoria Aveyard (ya fic)