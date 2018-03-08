Booknotes: Keith Forsyth’s first steps as a dissident

“Here, read this.” This was all that was said to Keith Forsyth when someone named Chuck handed him a book.

This was the fall of 1968, and Forsyth had just arrived for his first semester at the Wooster College in Ohio. Chuck was just another unknown face out of a sea of freshman, but Forsyth was happy to make a new friend, so he gratefully accepted.

The book was ‘Peace in Vietnam: A New Approach to Southeast Asia’ written by a Quaker organization. The book would change Forsyth’s life, and in return, Forsyth would help change the nation.

Sitting in his dorm room that night, the book did nothing but make him angry. Without being slanted or cynical, the book simply stated that the United States “should not be at war in Vietnam, had no vital interest in being at war there, and, beginning with its support of the French colonial interests there, had worked against, not for, the best interests of — or even the possibility of — democracy in Vietnam.”

Forsyth didn’t — couldn’t — believe a word of it. America wouldn’t do such a thing. Besides that, every adult he knew was for the war, including his own father. What the Quakers were saying did not fit into how he viewed and experienced the world. Perhaps they were mistaken.

To see if they were, Forsyth went to the campus library and checked out every book he could on the Vietnam War. When those ran out he ordered more via interlibrary loan, and when those ran out he bought what he could find. He quit attending classes and just read anything and everything on the subject he could. No matter what he read, it all concluded that his country had “absolutely no merit whatever” for being in Vietnam.

Still conflicted by what he was raised to believe to what he was discovering, he phoned the State Department. He explained he was a college student doing research on the war but was having trouble finding any books which supported American’s involvement there. The official on the other end asked Forsyth to hold on, and then yelled across his office “Does anyone know of any books in favor of the war?” Someone replied there may some pamphlets, but that was all.

The State Department called Forsyth later that week, having learned the name of one book which did support the war. To his dismay, Forsyth found the book to be horribly written with no documentation. Forsyth called them back a few weeks later, but was told that was the only book which made a case for U.S. involvement.

Anger. Hurt. Betrayal. These emotions and more made it difficult for Forsyth to keep the mindset of “courses to take and coeds to chase.” He dropped out of college in the spring of 1970 (spurred on by Nixon’s invasion of Cambodia and the killing of the Kent State students) and hitchhiked to Philadelphia, which was the home to a large peace movement. The Quakers were there, the Catholic Peace Movement was there, and so were thousands of people who thought and felt exactly like he did.

It was here he met William Davidon, a mild-mannered physics professor, whose life also changed trajectory after reading a book (Daniel Berrigan’s ‘The Trial of the Catonsville Nine’). It wasn’t long after they met that Davidon asked Forsyth a fateful question: “What do you think of burglarizing an FBI office?”

Forsyth’s answer, and the consequences that follow will be in next week’s column.

